Manchester United are said to be planning a huge Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘break’ the market next summer with an £87million offer to land a superstar Real Madrid midfielder, as TEAMtalk can reveal the chances of that happening.

United did not make any midfield additions in the summer. That was despite it regularly being suggested that they needed to do so in order for the area to properly work in Ruben Amorim’s side.

There were links with a lot of midfield players, but United prioritised the signings of forwards – Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko – and goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Next summer, though, United are said to have big plans for their midfield.

According to Fichajes, they want to ‘break’ the market by signing Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde, who has 32 goals and 32 assists to his name at Real in 328 appearances.

The report suggests the need for reinforcements in midfield us urgent and United plan to address that with a €100million (£87.2m) offer for Valverde.

They would also offer him a ‘multi-million-dollar’ salary to lure him away from Real.

United’s midfield priority

United are indeed planning to prioritise the midfield as their next area to improve upon, according to information given to insider Dean Jones by TEAMtalk sources.

However, our information is that a Premier League midfielder is the priority. Fichajes states names like Enzo Fernandez and Adam Wharton are also on the radar.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Wharton is eyed, though a move in a World Cup year is very unlikely, as he wants to ensure he’s playing consistently to boost his chances of a place in the England squad.

However, we are aware that Carlos Baleba remains right up towards the top of United’s list of desired midfielders, with no mention of Valverde.

