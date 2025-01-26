Manchester United are ready to turn their focus to signing a different left-back option for Ruben Amorim after so far failing in their attempts to snap up highly-rated Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils are pushing for additions to Amorim’s squad ahead of the February 3rd cut-off point, with United currently a lowly 13th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s tough trip to Fulham.

Bringing in a new left-sided defender has emerged as one of the main priorities for Man Utd, with Luke Shaw still struggling to get on the pitch and Tyrell Malacia tipped to make a loan exit.

Dorgu, who is also being by Tottenham, has emerged as the club’s prime target to fill that role as he continues to make a name for himself in Italy with his explosive performances down the left flank for Lecce.

However, United have now failed with two offers for the 20-year-old, with Lecce playing hardball as try and keep one of their key players on board util the summer at least.

To that end, TT have been told that if United were to fail to reach an agreement with Lecce for Dorgu, they are considering activating the buy-back clause for Alvaro Fernandez Carreras instead.

Carreras was expressly requested by Amorim, with the former Red Devils full-back having an excellent season at Benfica. Indeed, his form has been so good, that he has also attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

It is no coincidence that in the match played on Saturday between Casa Pia and Benfica, there were some representatives of United to watch him closely for the umpteenth time.

Carreras has scored three goals and added four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season, having moved to Portugal in a bargain €6million deal from United over the summer after an initial loan stint.

The Spain Under-21 international, who has also had temporary spells at Preston North End and Granada, failed to make a senior appearance for United during his time at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have a buy-back option of around €20m (£17m / $21m) for the left-sided defender, which will still be much cheaper than bidding a third time for Dorgu.

READ MORE ➡️ Amorim’s two biggest faults named as Man Utd boss is warned against falling into media trap

Latest Man Utd news: Palmer ‘dreams’ of Old Trafford move / Rashford exit latest

Cole Palmer has been backed to secure a sensational move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils already eyeing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal in September 2023 and has been an incredible success at Stamford Bridge so far – establishing himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Recent reports suggest his attacking team-mate Nkunku could soon head to Old Trafford, as Man Utd are eager to sign the Frenchman on loan.

But Danny Murphy has talked up the possibility of Palmer going to Man Utd too, as he supported the club as a boy – despite coming through the City academy.

Meanwhile, United’s hopes of offloading Marcus Rashford have suffered another blow after it was reported the player had turned down a huge proposal to move to the Saudi Pro-League – with two clubs now left in the running for his signing and a potential swap deal looking a strong possibility.

Ruben Amorim multiple choice quiz