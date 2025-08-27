Man Utd have learned if they'll be able to sign a star striker

Manchester United have received an answer from the entourage of a European giant striker after asking for information on the potential transfer.

United saw it as crucial to improve their forward line this summer. Last season, none of their players reached 10 goals in the Premier League, and their top-scoring central striker was Rasmus Hojlund, with four goals in 32 appearances.

Their front line now has a new look, with new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha starting both games so far, while Benjamin Sesko has been given more time to settle in, coming off the bench in both games.

But with Hojlund potentially likely to be sold, the Red Devils are on the hunt for another striker, and have landed on Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman is back with Paris Saint-Germain after a loan with Juventus in the second half of last season, and United have approached his entourage to see if they’d be able to sign him.

But Caught Offside suggests they’ve failed, with a source saying: “Manchester United, while waiting to reach a total agreement with Napoli for the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, have started to explore alternative names for their attack. Among the players considered is PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

“United recently made contact, asking for information and signalling to the player’s entourage their interest in opening talks. However, Kolo Muani has given no indication of being open to a move to Old Trafford. The French forward has made his stance clear: his priority is Juventus.”

Kolo Muani staying loyal

After 10 goals and three assists in 22 games at Juventus last season, Kolo Muani wants to stay loyal to them, despite not currently being their player.

TEAMtalk reported earlier in August that his preference was to return to Juventus.

He is still waiting for them, and the Serie A side remain hopeful that they can close the deal, though things have not progressed very quickly.

That saw Newcastle fail in attempts to land the Frenchman, and it’s the same story with United now.

Man Utd round-up: Mainoo not leaving

Reports of late have suggested that Kobbie Mainoo could leave Manchester United, but TEAMtalk sources have stated the club would prefer to tie him down to a new contract.

While he has some reservations on how he is viewed at the club, it’s expected he will remain to fight for his place.

That comes after the suggestion that Real Madrid are plotting a loan offer for Mainoo.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have reportedly joined the race for United captain Bruno Fernandes, and with the midfielder now open to a move to Saudi Arabia, there have been positive talks over a move there.

