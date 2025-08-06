Manchester United have reportedly received five offers for a club stalwart, including three from within the Premier League, and each club has learned the fate of their attempts.

United have made significant strides in the the summer transfer window. After finishing 15th in last season’s Premier League, they have added top-flight quality in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, as well as signing young full-back Diego Leon from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

There has been less movement out the door, with only inexperienced Dan Gore and Ethan Wheatley following Marcus Rashford out on loans.

There has been reported interest in Harry Maguire, per the Daily Mail, but they report approaches for the centre-back from a number of sides have been unsuccessful.

Indeed, it’s stated United rejected approaches from FIVE sides – three in the Premier League and two in Italy – for the centre-back.

A number of interested parties have instead been told that the likelihood is Maguire will ‘spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford’.

Maguire wants to follow United icons

Maguire is said to be keen to stay at United beyond his current contract, which concludes at the end of the season.

The report suggests he is keen to emulate the likes of Denis Irwin, Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce and Bryan Robson, who are all ‘fondly regarded’ as key United mainstays.

Maguire has played 246 games since he joined United from Leicester in 2019, and new boss Ruben Amorim gave him 31 games last season, after he took charge in November.

It’s reported that though there are currently no talks taking place over extending Maguire’s contract, United are believed to be keen to keep him.

Man Utd round-up: Confidence Sesko move imminent

United have lodged a recent bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and it’s reported there’s confidence he’ll be a Red Devil in the next 48 hours.

He is already believed to have agreed personal terms with United.

It Sesko does not join, though, Ollie Watkins is said to be ready to leave Aston Villa for the Old Trafford outfit.

But it’s reported there’ll be a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made as soon as Sesko is signed.

