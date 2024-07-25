Man Utd refuse £168m Euro giant double swoop, with Ten Hag unwilling to tear crucial area to shreds

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are reportedly not going to listen to Paris Saint-Germain approaches for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, as Erik ten Hag knows they would devastate the attacking areas of his side.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of their worst-ever Premier League finish. Historically a giant top-flight side, who still have the resources to battle right at the top, they would never have considered they could finish as low as eighth.

The job for Ten Hag – given another season after winning the FA Cup – will be to turn that around quickly.

Attempts to ensure another poor season doesn’t happen are clear in the signings of promising youngsters Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

United are also on the lookout for a midfield addition, following the signings up top and in defence.

And while there’s a good chance they do secure somebody for the middle of the park, the Red Devils will also have to worry about keeping their own stars at the club.

Interest in Fernandes and Rashford – perhaps the only two world-class players at the club on their day – has been reported of late.

PSG have been linked with both, with a suggestion that they could even go after the pair in one go.

United refusing to sell Rashford, Fernandes

But according to GIVEMESPORT, neither man will be sold by United this summer.

Indeed, it’s said they are very unlikely to contemplate cashing in on either.

That’s despite the fact that together they could make the club £168million, and significantly reduce the wage bill.

It’s said neither man has agitated for a move, and United would have only sold them had it become clear they wanted to leave.

Ten Hag unwilling to tear attack apart

Moreover, Ten Hag is not willing to tear his attack apart so close to the new season.

Indeed, it’s said he is unwilling to let the pair go and have little time to source replacements, with the season starting in just a few weeks.

The manager is aware that he’d be left short of creativity in the final third, too.

Fernandes’ 28 goal contributions were the most of any United player last season, and while Rashford only had a hand in 13 goals, in his Old Trafford career, he has 131 goals and 66 assists.

He also scored 30 goals just two seasons ago, so could well find his best form again soon.

If that does not happen, United might consider selling, but if they did, they’d do it at a time when they would have a chance to source a replacement.

