Manchester United could return to the fold for a £100million-rated Premier League midfielder if one thing changes in their pursuit of the star, per insider Pete O’Rourke.

The Red Devils need to add another midfielder to the fold this summer. The aim has always been two new additions, with Casemiro leaving a hole in a midfield which could already have done with some work.

Andrey Santos is joining from Chelsea but United will need a second new recruit.

They had previously been enamoured with Carlos Baleba, but the price tag of £100million and upwards that Brighton had been looking for, and the fact his last season wasn’t at the level of the one prior, meant the Red Devils cooled on him.

But after deciding against signing Atalanta’s Ederson, United are back in the market in midfield and insider O’Rourke suggests Baleba could be back on the radar.

He told Football Insider: “I still think there’s midfielders on the radar for Man United. They’ll be obviously delighted to get a deal for Andrey Santos over the line. They might revisit a potential deal for Carlos Baleba at Brighton who they were interested in signing last summer and is still very much on their radar.

“And if they get an indication that Brighton could maybe drop their asking price for Baleba, then they might step up their interest in him.

“Man United ideally were looking to bring in three midfielders this summer, with Casemiro leaving and now [Manuel] Ugarte is out for a long-term injury as well, so they’re a bit short in that department.”

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United shortlist revealed

TEAMtalk sources revealed of late a few players who were on United’s radar in midfield.

They made it clear that Baleba is indeed still of interest to the Red Devils, but Brighton now want £70million, and while that’s a reduction from the previous price, United aren’t happy to pay it.

Instead, they’d sooner pay closer to £50million. Sources stated Santos was one of the players being watched in that bracket, and he’s now been signed.

Also on the list is Bournemouth’s American midfielder Tyler Adams.

TEAMtalk is aware that United have made enquiries to the Cherries about the availability of the 27-year-old.

The USMNT man, like Santos, will command a fee in the region of £50million. Should he be signed as well as the Brazilian, United would have spent around £100million on two midfielders, slightly above the £85million cumulative they’d have spent had Ederson joined.

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