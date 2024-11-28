Manchester United have revealed the total cost of the recent managerial change at Old Trafford and the impact it could have on the club’s January transfer budget, while Old Trafford fans are up in arms over a mid-season ticket price increase.

The Red Devils confirmed the sacking of Erik ten Hag back in October, with the decision coming just months after the Dutchman put pen to paper on a new contract with the club after the FA Cup final success.

And, the club’s latest financial report now reveals that it cost a total of £10.4million (€12.4m/$13m) to pay off Ten Hag and members of his coaching staff. Former United frontman Ruud van Nistelrooy then took charge of four games on an interim basis amid the search for a new head coach, but he was among those to leave following the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The arrival of the former Sporting boss as well as his backroom staff has also cost approximately £11million (€13m/$14m), according to the report.

The Portuguese coach had an £8.4m release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants which United triggered, with other costs likely to be on the backroom staff.

It means, in total, the managerial change cost United £21.4m (€25.6m/$27m) and, given the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules, that could potentially be taken into account when Amorim is given a transfer budget for the upcoming January transfer window.

Amorim’s Old Trafford appointment was confirmed at the start of the month, but he did not officially join until November 11 and took charge of his first game last weekend as United drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town.

He will be hoping to oversee his first win in charge on Thursday night on his home bow as the Red Devils take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

READ MORE ➡️ The most expensive football managers of all time: New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim in 7th…

READ MORE ➡️ Amorim decides on Rashford, Hojlund sales after Gyokeres to Man Utd clears important hurdle

Fans’ groups rage over Old Trafford ticket price hike

Meanwhile, United have been accused of exploiting fans after taking the mid-season decision to raise matchday ticket prices to £66 per game, with no concessions for children or pensioners.

The club have put the raised prices on their website, having told their fans’ forum of the move on Tuesday.

United privately say that the decision will only affect a small number of supporters as 97% of available tickets have already been sold. However, the remainder will be subject to the increase.

In an open letter to United chief executive Omar Berrada, the 1958 fans’ group described the decision as “clear exploitation of our loyal fanbase”.

The 1958 group, which led protests against the Glazer ownership before Ineos agreed a part-purchase of the club last December, said it was planning a joint protest with Everton supporters before Sunday’s Premier League game between the clubs at Old Trafford.

United allow season ticket holders to sell back to the club any individual tickets they do not intend to use.

“The club will then resell the ticket at a higher price,” said the 1958 group. “This is ‘corporate touting’ at its finest and simply unacceptable.”

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust also criticised what it called an “offensive” move it says was taken without any fan consultation.

“We have objected to this action in the strongest possible terms,” the group said, adding it was “seeking urgent discussions with the club to get them to listen to fans’ concern at this policy”.

Stating their defence of the decision, United argue they need to generate as much money as possible in order to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, while also bringing in players they hope will make Amorim’s squad competitive going forward.

Latest Man Utd news: Red Devils not giving up on Zirkzee / Amorim gets Gyokeres warning

Manchester United are not giving up on summer signing Joshua Zirkzee but they are also not ruling out a January loan move, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old swapped Bologna for Man Utd in July for £36.5m (€42.5m, $46.1m) but the transfer has not worked out for all parties thus far.

Zirkzee has scored just one goal and notched two assists in 18 appearances in all competitions, leading some to question if the Red Devils made a mistake signing him.

However, while a loan switch to Juventus cannot be ruled out, United are not giving up on the player altogether.

Meanwhile, United boss Ruben Amorim has been warned to think twice before signing Viktor Gyokeres for the Red Devils with Rio Ferdinand quick to highlight the striker’s weaknesses and amid claims the player had made a move to Old Trafford his top choice.

IN FOCUS – How long before Man Utd get rid of Zirkzee?