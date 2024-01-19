Man Utd ripped to shreds in PL star pursuit amid stark warning players ‘get lost’ at Old Trafford

Frank McAvennie has detailed how he feels Michael Olise is “better staying” at Crystal Palace than going to Manchester United as players “get lost” there and “do not want to go.”

Olise has remained a target of some big Premier League sides after Chelsea failed to land him in the summer. They activated his release clause, but the winger put a stop to the move himself and penned a new deal at Selhurst Park.

But he’s already having his best goalscoring season in the top flight despite missing the first 11 games through injury, and that form has alerted the league’s biggest clubs.

TEAMtalk is aware of interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have never let go of their desire to land Olise.

United’s interest is being driven by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who’s eager to make Old Trafford the go-to for English talent – while Olise plays for France’s Under-21 side, he hails from London, and could yet switch allegiances to the Three Lions.

While the Red Devils are more than keen to land him, it was recently reported the winger would ‘very much prefer’ to go to Arsenal instead.

That he was a boyhood fan and even played a handful of times for their academy is driving his interest in moving to the Emirates.

And given he’s already rejected Chelsea, he might well hold out for the Gunners rather than go to United, or any other side that makes an approach.

Stars ‘don’t want’ United moves

According to McAvennie, he’d not want to go to United as it’s a club where careers slow down.

“He’s better staying at Palace,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Players do not want to go to Man United, and neither will he.

“No disrespect to Olise, but he’s not a top player. Not yet. They’re just trying to pick everyone in world football at the moment.

“Players go there and get lost, and this boy at Crystal Palace won’t want to go there.”

Olise ‘better off’ moving elsewhere

McAvennie feels the issue also concerns players currently at United, who aren’t giving their all for the club.

“It’s a strange place. It’s Man United we’re talking about, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we’re talking about people not wanting to go,” he said.

“They have to get to the root and get rid of all the players who aren’t interested.”

With McAvennie feeling Olise wouldn’t thrive at United, he sees a move elsewhere as the best course of action.

“But for Olise, he’d be better off somewhere else,” McAvennie added.

A summer exit looks far more likely than one in January, though it remains to be seen where the winger will end up.

