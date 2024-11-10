Manchester United have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old’s agent, Pini Zahavi, said in a recent interview that he will ‘join a big club’ at the end of the season, suggesting he’s already decided not to extend his stay with Leverkusen.

Tah played a big role in Leverkusen’s 2023/24 Bundesliga-winning campaign and a number of sides have already registered an interest in signing him.

He will be allowed to officially open pre-contract talks with non-German clubs from January 1st. According to Fichajes, Man Utd and Barcelona have already ‘made contact’ with Tah’s entourage to gauge his interest in a move.

The two clubs reportedly view Tah as a ‘solution to their respective defensive needs.’For the Red Devils, the team is looking to ‘reinforce a backline that has been, at times, vulnerable.’

With the futures of several defenders still up in the air, Tah presents himself as a solid option to bring stability and quality to the centre of defence.

As for Barcelona, they are keen to sign an ‘experienced centre-back who can compete at the highest level and provide leadership. Amid their financial challenges, snapping up Tah on a free transfer would be a fantastic bit of business for them.

Man Utd are actively looking for a new centre-back – sources

Man Utd brought in two new centre-backs over the summer in the form of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Sporting director Dan Ashworth is looking for reinforcements in that area.

That is, in part, due to the fact that Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans will all be out of contract next summer and as yet, there has been no indication that any of them will be offered an extension.

Man Utd saw three bids rejected for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite over the summer and TEAMtalk understands that they remain interested in the once-capped England international.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Branthwaite recently, with former Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti keen on a reunion with him at the Bernabeu.

As we have consistently reported, however, Everton will stand firm on their price tag of over £75m and are very unlikely to sanction his sale in January.

Tah represents another top-quality option for Man Utd and would be a no-brainer signing on a free transfer, but there will be serious competition for his signature, and not just from Barcelona.

Liverpool have also been linked with Tah as they look to bring in a potential replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk, whose future is uncertain.

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s soon-to-be new manager Ruben Amorim reportedly wants more options at left-back as he eyes cover for injury-plagued duo Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Recent reports suggest that Juventus star Danilo, who previously played for Manchester City, is on their radar. The 33-year-old is out of contract next summer and will be available for a nominal fee this winter, or on a free transfer next summer.

Danilo can play as a left-back, centre-back or right-back and his versatility, along with his affordability is said to be attractive to Man Utd’s recruitment chiefs.

Along with Danilo, we understand that out-of-favour Chelsea star Ben Chilwell has been discussed as another left-back target.

In other news, Man Utd hold serious interest in Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan, who has been tipped to become ‘the next Martin Odegaard’ by pundits.

The Red Devils have been linked with Nypan previously and new claims suggest they are still keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, even though they are now building a squad for a different manager than when he first caught their attention.

Man Utd are said to be ‘seriously scouting’ Nypan, who turns 18 in December but has already made 50 top-flight appearances for Rosenborg.

Those behind the scenes at Old Trafford believe Nypan would fit in well with Amorim’s potential tactics. Furthermore, the threat of other clubs beating them to him could encourage them to make their plans more concrete.

IN FOCUS: Tah’s superb 2023/24 campaign