Ruben Amorim took a Manchester United target for a meal, it's been revealed

Insider Duncan Castles has revealed that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim took one of the club’s targets for a meal amid attempts to land him over the summer.

Man Utd ended the summer with a new goalkeeper and a young left-back, as well as an entire new attack. Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joined.

But there was an alternative to at least one of Premier League wide men Mbeumo and Cunha, as United were known to be keen on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, who has now scored 22 goals in the English top flight.

TEAMtalk revealed in May that United had initiated talks over the signing of the Cherries winger.

And it’s been revealed by insider Castles on The Transfers Podcast that United boss Amorim tried his best to secure the move.

He has stated that the manager took Semenyo out for a meal to get a close look at the forward’s character.

That was amid the talks between United and Bournemouth for the transfer.

However, Semenyo was valued by the Cherries at £55million, and the Red Devils were unwilling to stretch to that.

United opened door to Tottenham

After swerving Semenyo and landing Mbeumo from Brentford, United opened the door to Tottenham to go after the Bournemouth winger.

TEAMtalk revealed in June that Spurs intensified their pursuit, holding discussions with Semenyo’s representatives for the transfer.

Things died down until the back end of the window, when Fabrizio Romano revealed Tottenham internally spoke about Semenyo in the final days, with a decision to come.

But the Bournemouth winger stayed put, and he already has two goals and an assist to his name in three games this season.

Man Utd round-up: Growing concern over Lammens

Alan Shearer feels it’s going to be a “big ask” for Senne Lammens to step in as the No.1 goalkeeper at United, and is not certain that he’s the star stopper that the stats show.

It’s also been questioned why a move for Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez did not go through.

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed there’s a “concrete chance” that Casemiro leaves United at the end of the season.

But TEAMtalk is aware another player, Harry Maguire, is unlikely to go anywhere, with growing belief that he’ll be handed a contract extension.

