Manchester United are not actively looking to sell Rasmus Hojlund, with clarity revealed on links to Leeds United and with Ruben Amorim’s take on the struggling Dane also coming to light.

Manchester United would likely make a book loss if they entertained a sale given they paid a total package of €85million to Atalanta.

It’s also why Antony was loaned to Betis, since that reflects better on the books than a permanent sale, especially if his value rises while playing there.

Bringing in any money for Hojlund doesn’t mean that much if the club is still making a book loss.United are not thinking necessarily about offloading Hojlund as Ruben Amorim still sees potential despite the Dane only scoring two Premier League goals this season.

Earlier in the season, Hojlund had a hamstring issue and now he’s back still being assessed by the Manchester United boss.

The Red Devils still believe that Hojlund can live up to his potential and his price tag. So, we’re not really looking at the moment about a scenario where United are trying to force the striker out.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫The FIVE Man Utd players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Leeds move not possible

We saw some reports recently about Leeds United trying to bring in Hojlund, but that is not something sources are aware of. Leeds are still looking at Cameron Archer and Hojlund hasn’t been on their radar.

Nor could Leeds could not afford the outlay and United are not thinking about a loan. The last thing Manchester United want is to sanction a temporarily exit and leave themselves thin in the No.9 area.

Both Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee want to fight for their places meaning it’s premature to be speaking about either departing.

We have also seen suggestions Napoli might consider a swap deal sending Victor Osimhen the other way. Manchester United do appreciate Osimhen, but it’s a tough deal to get done financially given the Nigerian striker’s wage demands and his €75m release clause active this summer.

Napoli are content with Romelu Lukaku and if they did propose a swap, it would still likely be for Alejandro Garnacho rather than Hojlund.

United’s most expensive signings per year