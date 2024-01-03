Man Utd savaged for ‘wind-up’ interest in ‘fortune’ ex-Prem striker; ‘up there with Brailsford’ decision

Dean Saunders has labelled Manchester United interest in Timo Werner a “wind-up” and “up there with Dave Brailsford coming in and making decisions.”

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe heading through the door at Old Trafford, some big decision will be coming. He’s being given control of footballing operations, and with the Red Devils currently eighth in the Premier League, it looks like some new talent is needed.

It seems adding to the front line is the most pressing issue, given the meagre returns of each of United’s forwards.

The top-scoring forwards in the Premier League for them this season are Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, both with three goals each. They’re being outscored by midfielder Scott McTominay, who’s on five goals.

Former Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has netted just once in the league, following a £72million summer transfer.

While a lot of money went out on new talent such as the Dane in the summer, more is needed if United are to turn their season around.

Former Chelsea striker Werner has been linked for some time.

It was reported recently that United had sent an ‘enquiry’ to RB Leipzig to learn the conditions of a potential transfer.

Saunders savages ‘wind-up’ United interest

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling suggested that was the case, and it was met with derision from Saunders.

“That’s up there with Dave Brailsford going in and making decisions, cycling expert. It’s just one after another,” Saunders said.

“That’s a wind-up, surely. They’re going to sign Timo Werner?”

Saunders has vocally opposed Brailsford’s new role at United recently, stating: “You cannot come into football and think because it worked in cycling you’re going to takeover a football club and get inside a footballer’s mind.”

He feels the signing of Werner would be the next poor decision to kick off the Ratcliffe era at United, as the forward does not have the tools to succeed in the Premier League.

Werner ‘doesn’t score many’

“He had a knack of missing chances didn’t he? Every time he got one at Chelsea. Which is not a very good thing to have as a striker. His movement’s excellent, quick, but he had a knack of missing every time he got in on goal,” Saunders added.

“What are you expecting from him? If you sign a winger-come-striker, goals and assists, that’s what you’re out there for.

“If you’re not doing that, work your socks off, stay in the team and do something else for us.

“He doesn’t make many and he doesn’t score many. And you’re going to have to pay him a fortune.”

Werner scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 games at Chelsea, so it’s harsh to suggest he can’t contribute in front of goal.

However, it is true that he missed a lot of chances, and with United desperate for goals from their strikers, they can’t afford to drop a bomb on somebody who’s going to miss more than he scored – that’s happening enough at the moment.

READ MORE: Man Utd weigh up astounding move for 34yo former Stoke striker as four-man shortlist revealed