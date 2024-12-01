Man Utd scouts wowed after watching top Liverpool attacking target excel in Europe amid January links

Manchester United would have come away suitably impressed after reportedly sending scouts to watch Liverpool forward target Omar Marmoush in action for Eintracht Frankfurt in Denmark on Thursday evening.

The Egyptian sensation ended up hitting the winner for the Bundesliga side from the penalty spot in their 2-1 victory over FC Midtjylland, with Ruben Amorim sending United representatives to assess Marmoush as a number of clubs track his progress.

Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to have had scouts in attendance for a player who Nottingham Forest twice had bids rejected for over the summer.

Marmoush’s striker against Midtjylland took his overall goal tally to 15 in all competitions so far this season, while he also has an impressive 11 assists to his name as well.

Liverpool are well known to be admirers of Mohamed Salah’s international team-mate but it appears that United are now looking to barge their way to the front of the queue for the 25-year-old, as reported in The Mirror.

All the scouts in attendance in Denmark will have been impressed with Marmoush’s performance as his technique, agility, and ability to find the back where all on display.

The frontman also showed great composure as he kept his nerve in netting the winner from the penalty spot as Frankfurt equalled Chelsea’s record of going unbeaten in 18 Europa League outings.

Marmoush’s market value has risen considerably over the past 12 months and it’s reported that the German outfit could seek close to £60million (€72m/$76m) to agree a sale in the new year, although they are keen to keep the explosive forward until next summer if they can.

Marmoush given Salah seal of approval

Anfield legend Salah is clearly a fan of Marmoush from their time playing with the national team.

The former Wolfsburg frontman has scored six times for his country in 35 appearances since making his debut back in 2021, and Salah hopes Marmoush emerges from his shadow after being compared to the Liverpool man.

“Omar Marmoush, incredibly talented and currently a key player for his club and the national team. But I hope he can stay away from comparisons because they will keep putting him under constant pressure,” Salah said.

“I just want him to avoid the idea of comparisons. People need to stop comparing him to me, saying he’s ‘the new Salah’ and that he’ll do what I did or even better, this doesn’t help him; it only puts him under constant pressure.

“You can’t compare him to a player who has achieved so much over the years while he’s just starting out. Let him live his own experience and enjoy it. He’s doing something different, in his own unique way.”

United’s interest almost certainly stems from Amorim’s arrival and the continued struggles of Joshua Zirkzee to make any kind of impression at Old Trafford.

