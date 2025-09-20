Jamie Redknapp feels victory for Manchester United over Chelsea is the “biggest result at home” for Ruben Amorim as he challenged the Red Devils to push on.

United won their second game of the season as they beat the Blues 2-1 in the Premier League. Following the final whistle, Jamie Redknapp suggested it was Amorim‘s “biggest result as Manchester United manager at home.”

He did state that victory over Manchester City last season might have rivalled it overall, but at former fortress Old Trafford, the Chelsea victory took top spot for the Sky Sports pundit.

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes in the 14th minute – after Robert Sanchez had been sent off for Chelsea – and the Red Devils doubled their lead through Casemiro in the 37th minute.

Gary Cahill felt deputy Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen had to do better, with the ball in the air for over four seconds before it made its way to Casemiro, and it was suggested the keeper had to come to claim it.

Casemiro himself was dismissed at the end of the first half, and at 10 men apiece, Chelsea scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute, through Trevoh Chalobah, but the Blues couldn’t get through to score again.

Redknapp challenges United to push on

After the important win, which pulled United up to ninth in the Premier League, Redknapp told United they need to push on.

“It feels like a big occasion but they’ve got to build on it. They’ve got to win two, three, four games,” he said on Sky Sports.

On the game in general, Redknapp said “it was a joy because it was so chaotic.”

Indeed, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made three first-half substitutions to alter his shape after Sanchez’s red card, and after United spent most of the first half one man up, a second red card of the game evened things on the pitch.

