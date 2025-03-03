Manchester United will not be able to call on the services of a player who provided a rare bright spark in a troubled season when they get their Europa League knockout campaign underway this week.

The Red Devils missed out on their final chance to gain some domestic silverware when they lost their grip on the FA Cup they won last season, after a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And, as they sit down in 14th in the Premier League table, United do at least have another European adventure to look forward to on Thursday evening when they take on Real Sociedad in the last 16.

Consistency remains the buzzword with Man Utd under Ruben Amorim, and one win in their last four outings is certainly something they are looking to rectify.

There was one big bright spot at the weekend though in the form of highly-rated teenage forward Chido Obi, who has been fast-tracked into the first team after being signed from Arsenal’s academy last summer.

The 17-year-old has made three appearances off the bench for United so far and, although he’s yet to find the net, Obi has least provided some threat for Amorim’s men in the final third.

Indeed, speaking after the loss to Fulham, Amorim hinted that Obi could be in line for a first start in the near future as United look for something to spark a toothless frontline.

“Anything can happen in the next games, and during training,” Amorim told reporters in his post-match press conference. “We don’t have a lot to time to train, but we need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically in this moment with a lot of games, because we are going to start playing Thursday-Sunday.

“We have a problem with goals. Today we create situations, but sometimes you feel that only in set pieces we are going to make some danger.”

Obi not eligible for Europe

That start Amorim has hinted at will not come in Europe though as Obi was not included in United’s squad for the league phase.

He could, however, have been added for the knockout phase after the January window, only for United to opt for Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven and Jack Fletcher to replace Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia and Antony instead after their loan exits.

With Obi missing, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund look set to continue in attack despite their struggles in front of goal.

The pair have netted just 11 goals between them in all competitions this season, with Denmark international Hojlund failing to find the mark in his last 18 outings in total.

Indeed, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov struggles to see a long-term future for either player at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Premier League Productions recently, the Bulgarian said: “You are being judged on how you play in that system and you are able to see you are not giving your best because either the system is not good for you or you play out of position.

“We go back to Zirkzee playing out of position, running all over the place, looking lost so you cannot use his best qualities.

“The same for Hojlund, he is wasting all his energy tracking back to cover the space because the fact the midfield is too far away from each other.

“There are holes to cover then when you go forward, you have wasted all your energy.”

