Man Utd sent strong transfer message by Sporting midfield sensation Bruno Fernandes can’t stop raving about

Morten Hjulmand has commented on speculation surrounding a potential move to Manchester United this summer after the Sporting star’s chances of a move to Old Trafford increased following comments from Bruno Fernandes on his quality.

The 24-year-old midfielder only joined Sporting last summer after making the move from Serie A side Lecce but has already established himself as one of the top players in the Primeira Liga this season.

The defensive midfielder took no time to settle in Lisbon at all and has notched three goals and two assists this term for a Sporting side who are currently a point clear at the top of the table in Portugal.

Hjulmand was strongly linked with a move to United during the January transfer window despite only being at Sporting for a matter of months at the time.

DON’T MISS: Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace

It was reported that the Red Devils offered Facundo Pellistri in exchange for the Denmark international but ultimately fell short in their chase.

However, reports this week claim that United remain admirers of Hjulmand and are ‘paying close attention to the player’s evolution’ ahead of a potential summer bid, although Barcelona are also being credited with a firm interest in the Sporting man.

And now Hjulmand has spoken about his future and admits he has no immediate plans to join one of Europe’s elite sides just yet, even if highly-rated boss Ruben Amorim moves to Liverpool, as has been mooted, this summer.

“Estadio Jose Alvalade is a very special place to play. I feel at home,” he told Portuguese publication Betano.

“I knew the importance of the club in Portugal, and also in Europe, as Sporting has played in the Champions League and the Europa League many times.

“But it was after watching the first game, and after arriving here at the club, that I realised the importance of the club in Portugal.”

Hjulmand certainly has a big admirer at Old Trafford in the form of Red Devils skipper Fernandes.

Speaking about his old club recently, Fernandes named several players he admires and the Dane was among them.

He said: “The two in midfield… I love Sporting’s midfield. I love Morita and Hjulmand. They’re two vital players in Sporting’s game, especially when they have to have more of the ball and be more tactically organised.”

READ MORE: £122m triple Ratcliffe swoop to turn Man Utd problem area into unstoppable force

Asked whether he made the correct decision in joining Sporting, Hjulmand replied: “It was the right step and I’m very happy to be here.”

It’s also reported Sporting plan to review Hjulmand’s current contract and could offer the midfielder a role in their captaincy group – alongside the likes of Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto and Antonio Adan. They hope that be taking that approach, it could convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Hjulmand’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2028, leaving Sporting in an incredibly strong position to command a big fee if they do decide to cash in.