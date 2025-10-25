Ruben Amorim is set to lose two of his best players of late

Manchester United could find themselves back in a tricky spot again soon enough, as two of their best players of late will be torn away from them.

United are in one of the best periods they have been in for a couple of years. They are up to fifth in the Premier League with five wins from nine games this season, including three on the bounce.

It’s the first time Ruben Amorim has ever led United to three consecutive league victories, and Gary Neville has suggested it’s the best period of his time at Old Trafford.

He said: “Could be his best week in the job. Crucial week because he needed a momentum shift.”

Against Brighton, that was thanks largely to Bryan Mbeumo, who scored twice, after also netting in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool the week prior.

Neville stated that Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha “always seem to be involved” in United’s best attacking moments.

And in the couple of weeks prior, wing-back Amad Diallo has also been heavily involved. Against Sunderland, he made three successful dribbles and was fouled three times, also making three key passes, and against Liverpool, he made two key passes and one successful dribble.

But when AFCON begins in December, Mbeumo is more than likely to be with Cameroon, and Diallo the Ivory Coast.

United need to maintain form

One United fan on X has pointed out how crucial it is for the club to maintain form between now and then.

AFCON going to take Amad and Mbeumo away from us ffs, we need to get a good run going before then — V1™️ (@FortuneJrV1) October 25, 2025

United face three of the current top 10 before AFCON: Tottenham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

They will want to get through those tests with flying colours, as during AFCON they have a couple of stern tests in games against Newcastle and Manchester City.

Depending on the progress of their stars’ sides, they could be back for the City game, which takes place the day before the AFCON final, and if neither man’s nation reaches the final, they could well be back.

Man Utd round-up: United fans teased

Prior to the win over Brighton, with United target Carlos Baleba playing for the Seagulls, he decided to tease Red Devils fans by posting an Instagram story stating: ‘coming to Old Trafford’ which was quickly deleted.

In any case, insider Dean Jones feels Baleba is no longer United’s No 1 midfield target, with Adam Wharton more attainable.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes reportedly has a £57million clause for clubs outside the Premier League.

And as a result of other midfielders being prioritised by United, Tottenham is seen as the most likely destination for former Amorim disciple Morten Hjulmand.

