Man Utd have just ‘completed’ another signing as Sir Jim Ratcliffe stays true to his word

Manchester United have completed the signing of Charlie Hardy from Derby County, according to a report, as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to make an impact at the Red Devils.

The report published by well-known Manchester United fan and respected journalist Andy Mitten in The Athletic has claimed that Hardy will form part of the Red Devils’ academy system and will go into the Under-18s side that is being managed by former Old Trafford star Darren Fletcher.

It was first reported on July 1 by Man Utd insider, SullyTalkz, on X that Man Utd had held talks with Hardy, with the Red Devils feeling that they were ‘in the lead’ for his signature.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper eventually announced his departure from Derby County in late September.

Hardy wrote on Instagram at the time: “After almost a decade at Derby County, the time has now come for a new chapter.

“It’s been an incredible nine years here. I just want to thank everyone at the club who has supported me throughout my journey and helped me to become the player and person I am today.

“I’m grateful for all the memories I’ve made throughout my time at the club and the lads I’ve played alongside, I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”

The Manchester Evening News reported on September 25 that Hardy will ‘sign scholarship terms’ at Man Utd after ‘receiving Premier League ratification to join’.

According to the report in The Athletic, Hardy, who has played five times for the England Under-16 side and is a very highly rated young goalkeeper, ‘will sign a scholarship and be eligible for a professional contract when he turns 17 in July’.

‘The Premier League’s five-step process for registering academy players’ was completed on Thursday, with the report claiming that Man Utd have now ‘completed the signing’ of Hardy, who was named on the bench for the Derby Under-18 side against their United counterparts when he was just 14.

Hardy could move to Man Utd because of his status as a category one scholar, according to the report.

Man Utd signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon in the summer transfer window, and Hardy’s long-term aim will be part of the first-team.

Man Utd academy shake-up continues under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Man Utd have a proud record of bringing players through their academy, which has earned a strong reputation over the years as being one of their best in the world.

The club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is keen on making sure that Man Utd continue to produce the best talents in the country.

Earlier this month, the Englishman said on The Business podcast: “The academy has really slipped at Manchester United. You need the academy to be producing talent all the time.

“It helps you financially. That’s not a light switch. You don’t solve the academy problem overnight. It takes time. We just recruited a new academy director.”

Stephen Torpey is now the Man Utd academy director after Nick Cox left to take up the role of Everton’s technical director.

It seems that Ratcliffe is staying true to his word about making the Man Utd academy better, as the addition of a player like Hardy, who started playing for the Derby Under-18 side when he was only 15, is going to make the youth set-up better.

