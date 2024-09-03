Tommy Rowe is now back at Man Utd after 21 years away

Manchester United have re-signed a former academy star 21 years after he walked away from Old Trafford to fill a pivotal role in the club’s Under-21 squad.

Wythenshawe-born player Tommy Rowe cut ties with the Red Devils way back in 2003 to carve out his path at Stockport County.

He eventually ended up beginning his professional journey in 2007, with Rowe going on to amass over 500 EFL appearances in spells at Peterborough, Wolves and Bristol City before his last stint at Doncaster Rovers.

After leaving Rovers in June, he played for United’s Under-21 side during a pre-season trial and has done enough to earn a full-time contract.

The Under-21s are allowed to field up to five over-age players in Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy matches, with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone filling the role last term.

With Huddlestone now off to Wigan Athletic and Paul McShane hanging up his boots to focus on coaching duties, Rowe has now been brought back to Old Trafford to fill a specific role.

And United are delighted to have the 35-year-old former academy product on board, stating: “The experienced midfielder will create various unique development opportunities for United’s Academy players by coaching from within training sessions and driving daily standards on and off the pitch.”

The experienced winger, who can also feature at full-back, has so far clocked 90 minutes for the Under-21s against Arsenal, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Rowe takes over Huddlestone role

Rowe will now fill the role that was previously taken by Huddlestone, with United previously revealing how that plan worked.

“By working with the other coaches, he has been able to pass on his experience to the club’s youngsters, even during some matches when taking to the field.”

The senior team, meanwhile, will be looking to take some pressure off Erik ten Hag after successive league defeats when they return to action after the international break.

United are back in Premier League action on September 14 when they head to Southampton, with suggestions that the Dutchman is once again fighting for his job.