Manchester United will not definitely land a star they’ve agreed personal terms with, while Arsenal are giving them competition for another signing.

United’s priority for the summer has long been known to be the midfield. Indeed, it’s clear they want two new midfielders, with Casemiro leaving, the underperforming Manuel Ugarte possible following him out, and Champions League football meaning more options will be required.

The Red Devils have been linked with some very good midfielders, but at the moment there is one standing out.

Ederson deal not definite

Indeed, it’s been reported Atalanta midfielder Ederson has agreed to a three-year deal with United. However, insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed it’s not definite that move will go ahead.

He said: “Let’s clarify something. There are two reasons, the first is Man Utd have to decide internally whether they want to proceed, to go and close the deal for Ederson, or whether they decide to go for different midfielders.

“Man Utd are still in that process of discussing internally, because they have several candidates for the midfield position, not only Ederson.

“So the Ederson deal is advanced with the player, for sure. They’re in conversations with Atalanta, for sure.

“Man Utd travelled with a delegation to Italy to discuss about Ederson and more for their transfer window, incomings, exits and more.

“So Man Utd have been busy in Italy, but at the moment it’s Man Utd who have to decide whether to proceed and close the deal or not. That’s why at the moment there’s no final green light. It could be any moment. Ederson is waiting for Man Utd.”

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Tonali could head to rivals

It was also suggested recently that United were closing in on a deal for Sandro Tonali. However, it was then suggested the club would only pursue him if his price drops.

There has been further doubt thrown onto that move, with Arsenal believed to be pushing hard.

A report in Italy suggests they have ‘begun talks’ for the Newcastle midfielder. That contact is believed to have been initiated in recent days.

The Gunners are looking to determine the figures of a potential deal for Tonali.

Sporting CP man catches United attention

Despite Ruben Amorim no longer being at the helm at United, the club continue to look to his former side Sporting CP for fresh talent.

Caught Offside reports Uruguayan full-back Maxi Araujo has caught the attention of the Red Devils, as well as Chelsea.

But the Sporting man has a £70million release clause, and with Michael Carrick’s side looking first to the midfield, that could be too steep.

United have been linked with other left-backs, such as Neco Williams and Lewis Hall, and Williams at least would surely be cheaper.