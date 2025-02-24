Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Premier League fans who are ‘massively disrespecting’ Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, who continues to be one of the most consistent players in the English top flight.

United find themselves struggling down in 15th in the Premier League table after a woeful campaign so far, with Ruben Amorim failing to make any real improvements to the team after he replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Red Devils captain Fernandes has at least been a shining light though, scoring six times and adding as many assists for Man Utd in the league this season.

The 30-year-old has also scored four times in cup competitions this term as United remain in the hunt for silverware via the FA Cup and Europa League. But, despite his efforts, questions are still raised over the Portugal international’s negative body language in matches, as well as his apparent lack of positional discipline.

But Ferdinand has called out those who continue to criticise Fernandes on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, pointing to the attacking midfielder’s levels of consistency since arriving from Sporting five years ago.

“Bruno is massively disrespected. All this talk of him not being captain material and trying to look for negatives in his game,” Ferdinand said.

“Since he’s come, 28 goals, 18 assists in his first season, that’s 46 goal involvements. Ten goals and 13 assists in his second season. Third season, 14 goals, 13 assists. He’s got ten now and 12 assists.

!That says to me and it’s screaming one thing: consistency, output. This is what this guy brings and delivers.

“Some of the things he gets called out for, his body language etcetera… yeah, there could be improvements there, but that is borne out of frustration, that’s borne out of not being helped.

“That’s borne out of, ‘You know what? I’m f***ing doing my job here, look at the stats!’

“No player has created more chances since he signed for Manchester United in the Premier League, by the way. Not Kevin De Bruyne, nobody. He’s created more chances than anybody since he signed.

“If you’re putting a human touch on that, you would be frustrated, you would be p***ed off that the club are signing players that haven’t been able to deliver.”

Fernandes defended for doing ‘crazy things’

Ferdinand also ‘feels sorry’ for Fernandes given the level of criticism he receives compared to other less high-profile members of United’s dressing room.

“One of the things that he gets criticised for, and I understand why he does, but you’ve got to look at the reasons why he’s doing what he’s doing,” he added.

“Sometimes you see him going to the full-back trying to get the ball, sometimes you see him going to the centre-half trying to get the ball, then you see him going up front and getting on the box and trying to do crazy things.

“That’s frustration because he [another player] hasn’t been able to do what he should be doing: I know what he’s being asked to do and he’s not doing it so you get out the way, holding midfielders, and I’ll show you what to do. That’s what he’s doing.

“If other people are doing their jobs, I don’t then need to go there and try and show you how to do your job.

“That’s what Bruno has ended up doing and that’s why people are always saying he’s out of position. I actually feel sorry for him in a sense.”

