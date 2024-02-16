Man Utd star brutually axed by Ten Hag in January hints at permanent move away from Old Trafford

Granada sporting director Matteo Tognozzi has revealed how highly-rated Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri refused to listen to other offers in favour of joining the LaLiga club in January.

The talented winger joined Granada on loan in the January transfer window after Erik ten Hag came to the decision that he was not delivering this season after being multiple opportunities in United’s first team.

Before his switch to Spain, Pellistri made 14 appearances for the Red Devils this term – three of which were starts – but, like so many of his teammates, he failed to deliver the goods.

That led to Ten Hag agreeing to another loan for the forward, who has already enjoyed previous temporary stints at Alaves in the past.

However, the player’s agent fired a parting shot at the Dutchman which could end up harming the player’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

El Observador have now covered comments from the player and the sporting director as the United youngster continues to make an impact in Spain.

Pellistri, who notched a goal and an assist in the recent draw with Barcelona, has already made a big impression with his new club and their fans.

And Tognozzi is delighted with what he’s seen so far, and the fact Pellistri turned down the chance to talk to other clubs to ensure he ended up at his club.

“In the last two games we have seen (why they wanted) Facundo (Pellistri) so much to be here,” he said.

“He has wanted to be here and has rejected offers from many clubs. He has not even wanted to talk to others because he wanted to be in Granada.”

Pellistri hints at permanent United exit

Pellistri, meanwhile, is happy with how things have gone at Granada so far after a frustrating time at United this season.

He returned from a second loan spell at Alaves in the summer but was given the grand total of 266 minutes across 14 games in the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

He’s already at 147 minutes in two games for Granada and is grateful for the faith being shown in him early on.

“(I’m) grateful for the trust,” he said.

“I always wanted to come to Granada because of the conviction of the coaching staff. I didn’t think twice and decided that Granada was the ideal place.

“I will contribute what I know on the field to try to ensure that we all achieve the goal together, which is what we all want.

“The Spanish League is one of the best in the world. Since I arrived, everything I talked about before I saw at the club, the adaptation was very easy.

“The good atmosphere in the locker room and among teammates is real.”

