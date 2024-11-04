Noussair Mazraoui feels Manchester United are in a false position in the Premier League table and that they deserved more than the draw they got against Chelsea on Sunday.

A scrappy contest looked like it was going United’s way when they took the lead through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty in the 70th minute but that lead did not last long as a Moises Caicedo volley got the away side back on level terms.

The Red Devils did spurn a couple of late chances through Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, with a point leaving them 13th in the table – seven points above the relegation zone with 10 games of the campaign gone.

But Mazraoui insists United are better than that current position suggests, despite the old adage that the table never lies.

Speaking after the Chelsea draw, the Moroccan told MUTV: “I think if you look at the table now you cannot say that is where we belong, and everybody knows that.

“We know that we have to step up and get away from there really, really fast.

“It is just not us. We have too much quality to be in this position.”

Mazraoui insists Man Utd deserved more from Chelsea draw

Summer signing Mazraoui also feels that his side deserved more from Sunday’s Old Trafford draw, despite it being suggested that a draw was probably a fair result.

“I don’t agree,” Mazraoui told MUTV. “We fought really hard, but eventually, if you look at the game and the chances that we created, we deserved to win.”

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy picked out Mazraoui as one of the standout players on Sunday, agreeing that it was disappointing that the home team could not secure all three points.

“I felt slightly disappointed that we didn’t take the three points. This is the way forward for this group of players and I saw some excellent performances today,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

“I have to say, from the back, in the centre, that Lisandro [Martinez] and Matthijs [De Ligt] did a great job. I think Noussair Mazraoui had an excellent game and Casemiro is doing a great job.

“Bruno took the responsibility [to take the penalty] as he was involved in all of the attacks. I don’t think anyone missed out today.”

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim wants Sporting star at United / Barcelona midfielder eyed

Manchester United hold genuine interest in Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and Ruben Amorim is keen to bring him to Old Trafford, but Manchester City could scupper his plans.

Scouts from the Red Devils were in attendance to watch Quenda in Sporting’s recent games against Famalicao, when he scored, and Sturm Graz, although he only played six minutes.

The teenager is considered to be one of Sporting’s hottest prospects and has broken into the first team this season, catching the attention of Man Utd, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in Marc Casado amid his impressive form for Barcelona, it has been claimed.

As per CaughtOffside, Man Utd and Liverpool are both ‘closely monitoring’ the central midfielder, while Newcastle ‘appreciate’ his ability, too. These major English sides are showing ‘strong interest’ in Casado after their scouts all returned exciting reports on him.

IN FOCUS – Mazraoui Prem stats at Man Utd so far

Mazraoui has made a decent impact at United since his summer switch from Bayern Munich, featuring at both right-back and left-back. He has also lined up as a No.10 in the Europa League to show off his versatility.