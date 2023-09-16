Man Utd star slammed for ‘trying to be the hero’ in Brighton humbling; Carragher brutally mocks another

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has slammed centre-back Lisandro Martinez for ‘trying to be the hero’ in the side’s woeful home defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

The Red Devils fell to their third defeat in five Premier League games at Old Trafford as they were dominated by the high-flying Seagulls in a 3-1 victory for the away side.

Goals from former United striker Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro saw off the hosts, with Hannibal Mejbri netting a consolation for Erik ten Hag’s men on an afternoon when the Red Devils boss was also booed for his decision to substitute the impressive Rasmus Hojlund with 25 minutes still to go.

Gross doubled Brighton’s lead nine minutes into the second-half, deceiving Martinez with an inspired dummy to latch onto Tariq Lamptey’s pass and then slot past Andre Onana. The Argentina international did then make an attempt to block the Brighton star but was easily turned and beaten inside his own box.

And although a number of players were at fault for that goal, Schmeichel was particularly brutal on Martinez’s part in it – questioning his positioning and decision-making.

“It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in line of the goalkeeper.

“He should be closing down rather of just stood up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly things aren’t right for Manchester United.”

READ MORE: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Onana gets the treatment from Carragher

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has mocked United goalkeeper Andre Onana after he conceded three times against the Seagulls.

The Sky Sports pundit recently criticised the Cameroon international for screaming at Harry Maguire during the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in July, and he did not hesitate to aim a dig at him in a response to Gary Neville on X.

Neville was once again expressing his displeasure at the Glazers after the game, and while he attempted to defend Onana after the former Liverpool star replied his tweet, Carragher saw it as a chance to mock him instead.

Even more so after today!

Tell him to stop waving his hands at players & use them to save some shots 😂😂 https://t.co/rpl6BXI7nQ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 16, 2023

United are back in action on Wednesday night when they head to Bayern Munich in their first Champions League group game.

READ MORE: ‘A mistake’ – Ten Hag target reveals two reasons he rejected ‘top club’ Man Utd