Man Utd stars accused of being petrified of taking on ‘sacred role’ currently held by ‘petulant kid’

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie is convinced that numerous names in the Manchester United dressing room do not want to take on the club captaincy, with Bruno Fernandes also taken apart for the job he is doing in the role.

The Portugal international has been roundly criticised for his on-field antics in which he permanently complains to officials. Indeed, his latest rant at Bournemouth last weekend earned him a fifth booking of the season and sees him miss Sunday’s big game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Fernandes has also led a United side that crashed out of European altogether in midweek when they were beaten at home by Bayern Munich.

And McAvennie has slammed the 29-year-old for giving away “stupid” fouls and failing to lead from the front.

Despite all that, Fernandes remains a massive player for the Red Devils, having scored 69 goals and added 59 assists since he moved to the club.

McAvennie admits that Fernandes is critical to United‘s hopes going forward, but has called on the playmaker to show an improved attitude going forward.

The Scot told Football Insider: “Man United are a soft touch at the moment.

“People aren’t scared of them. I’m not sure why they’re messing about with the captain Fernandes – he should not be captain.

“He’s a petulant kid. Every time something happens to him he throws his toys out of the pram.

“I think he needs to channel that energy into something else and pull his teammates out of the hold that they’re in.

“I heard Rio Ferdinand say that he doesn’t know why anyone would want the captain’s armband at Man United – and he’s right!

“There will be a couple in the Man United dressing room saying that they don’t want it.”

Petulant Fernandes needs to knuckle down

Despite all his obvious talent, McAvennie has urged to knuckle down and take the United captaincy more seriously.

“But with Bruno, when you’re that petulant and you’re just jumping up and down and all that – he’s like a wee boy.

“No doubt he’s talented, but being the captain of Man United means something.

“He’s a good player but he should be concentrating on his own game and not giving away stupid fouls and getting booked.

“They’re going to need him for their run-in.”

United can move back into the top six with a win at Anfield, although it take a tremendous effort against an in-form Liverpool side going for Premier League title glory this season.

