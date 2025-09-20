Alejandro Garnacho will return to Manchester United with Chelsea for the first time since his summer move, which was reportedly preceded by ‘several’ team-mates urging him to ‘start thinking about the team’.

Garnacho was a useful asset after breaking into the United side following his days in the academy. The winger was directly involved in 48 goals in 144 games for the Red Devils.

But he left at just 21 years old – a rift with manager Ruben Amorim not helping matters.

The boss reportedly told him to hope he could find a side to take him after public comments on his lack of game time in the Europa League final.

Chelsea were the side who eventually signed him, and Garnacho will return to face them in the Premier League.

But prior to his move away from Old Trafford, United team-mates pleaded with him to make a change. The Sun reports ‘several senior players’ urged Garnacho to ‘start thinking of the team instead of just himself.’

He wouldn’t listen, though, and Amorim felt he was bringing a negative vibe to the side. That eventually led to his £40million move to Chelsea.

Amorim refused to speak on Garnacho

Garnacho was clearly raring to face United prior to their Premier League meeting, preceding the game with a social media post which said ‘Old Trafford here we come’ along with an emoji blowing smoke from its nostrils.

Amorim was more cold when it came to the prospect of seeing Garnacho up close again.

In his press conference prior to the game, he said: “Garnacho is not our player, I’m focused on our players. I’m really happy with Mason and Cunha returning. The rest, talk to the Chelsea manager.”

Blues boss Enzo Maresca does not care what came before, though, and feels Garnacho is ready to take on United.

“I don’t know what happened to him – but you have to learn how to handle these things. I think he’s ready to start,” he said.

“It has happened many times. The reason why, I don’t know. But it can happen that one player does not fit one team, then moves, and he starts to do fantastic again.”

Man Utd round-up: Rashford move likely

Marcus Rashford also left United in the summer, albeit on loan, but Barcelona have an option to make that loan permanent for £26.1million.

A report suggests they are hoping to get him for a little bit less, but are soon willing to open negotiations for the permanent deal.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that United considered signing Joao Palhinha in the summer, but he ended up moving to Tottenham.

And, TEAMtalk is aware that Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has been scouted by United among other Premier League teams of late.

