Manchester United remain interested in trying to strike a deal for outstanding RB Leipzig and Spain playmaker Dani Olmo despite his release clause expiring on Saturday.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations team have started showing their intent, having so far splashed out £36.5million on Joshua Zirkzee and £52m on Leny Yoro.

Zirkzee gives Erik ten Hag another central striker option and is expected to battle Rasmus Hojlund for that role, while talented teenage centre-back Yoro was a huge need after Raphael Varane’s exit and doubts over the long-term futures of both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford.

However, more additions are expected, along with exits, as United look to keep in line with PSR.

DON’T MISS: How Leny Yoro compares to current Man Utd centre-back options, with clear Martinez similarities

One player who remains very much on the club’s radar is Bundesliga standout Olmo, who flourished as Spain recently beat England in Berlin to be crowned European champions.

The 26-year-old had an outstanding tournament in Germany to back up his impressive campaign 2023/24 campaign at Leipzig.

Olmo notched eight goals and registered five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions during a campaign in which he missed time with knee and shoulder injuries.

Having backed up his impressive campaign at the Euros, Olmo quickly became a top target for the likes of United and Barcelona while Manchester City have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Leipzig themselves are also known to be open to letting the player move on but will remain tough negotiators, even though the deadline to trigger his €60m release clause expired on July 20.

Olmo price tag stays the same

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the passing of the deadline but also confirmed that price still stands for expected suitors, although City are not expected to be one of them.

Leipzig are likely hoping that more than one club enters the bidding for the player in the hope that the price tag lifts, although there are certainly no guarantees of that happening.

The player himself is also keen on a move to an ambitious sporting project, which he’ll supposedly prioritise over other factors. That leaves United well in the mix despite the fact that Olmo actually emerged through the prestigious La Masia academy before completing a shock switch to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16.

Having impressed in Eastern Europe, the Spaniard earned a move to Germany in January 2020 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

Olmo’s versatility means he can operate in any number of midfield and attacking roles Spanish outlet AS reports that United have ‘entered the scene with force’ to try and land the player.

READ NEXT: Man Utd get huge Branthwaite boost after Ratcliffe tells Bayern his final De Ligt offer

Indeed, INEOS are looking to provide Ten Hag with a squad that has much greater depth to it following the struggles of last season and Olmo is a player who can push skipper Bruno Fernandes in the No.10 role as well as compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho – if the latter two remain – in the wider areas.

Indeed, there could be a breakthrough in discussions this coming week as United look to get more Ten Hag targets on board as quickly as possible to ensure a fast start to the upcoming Premier League season.