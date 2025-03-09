Man Utd struggler doing extra sessions to improve, but new signing already planned

A struggling Manchester United striker is taking on extra sessions and is always the last first-team player to leave training, though that’s not stopped the Red Devils from lining up a new frontman.

Man Utd’s two frontline strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have left a lot to be desired this season. The pair have combined to score just 13 goals from 77 appearances across all competitions. Neither player has been effective from a creative standpoint either, with just three assists registered between them,

Ruben Amorim’s customary 3-4-2-1 formation deploys just a single striker, with the two spots behind generally occupied by No 10-style players.

However, with Man Utd ravaged by injuries, Amorim has regularly selected both Hojlund and Zirkzee in the same eleven of late, with the latter occupying one of the deeper roles.

Zirkzee – a £36.5m signing from Bologna – has started each of United’s last five matches in the No 10 positions and has shown noticeable signs of improvement.

ICYMI: Pundits rave over ‘unbelievable’ Zirkzee starting to show Amorim his true value

And per the latest from the Times, the Dutchman is also working feverishly behind the scenes to ensure he’s a success at Old Trafford.

The report stated: ‘Speak to United staff and they will tell you that Zirkzee regularly stays behind for extra shooting practice with Carlos Fernandes, the first-team coach, and will be the last first-team player to leave the training ground after.

‘Saunas, ice baths, massages – Zirkzee does them all so he is in the best physical condition possible.’

Yet despite Zirkzee going above and beyond to improve his game, Man Utd are still expected to sign a new striker in the summer…

Fabrizio Romano provides Viktor Gyokeres update

Man Utd are taking a close look at Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres. Osimhen is available via a release clause that drops in value to around €75m-€80m from July 1.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, can be signed for even less through a pact made with Sporting CP’s hierarchy.

“For Viktor Gyokeres you should not follow the release clause anymore,” said transfer guru Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“The release clause is €100m, that’s the official contract, but there is a pact between the player, agents and Sporting directly with the president to let Viktor Gyokeres leave in the summer for a different transfer fee.

“So not €100m (£83.9m) which was the fee in January, but in the summer to respect the player who accepted to stay at Sporting for one more season (2024/25) and to stay in January despite Ruben Amorim leaving, the price will be different.

“It will be a package worth around €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m) based on payment terms, add-ons and all these sorts of things.”

Romano went on to stress “many clubs around Europe” are monitoring the situation, though did zero in on Man Utd specifically.

“We had many reports about Manchester United and the appreciation of Ruben Amorim for Viktor Gyokeres is obviously there,” continued Romano.

“He loves Gyokeres and Gyokeres loves Amorim, for sure. But for Man Utd we say it for [Victor] Osimhen and for Gyokeres too – it depends on the budget, how much they can invest, how much they can spend and what happens with European football.

“That’s really important to understand what’s next for Man Utd in terms of summer spending and then Amorim has been very clear: sell players to bring in new players.”

Osimhen is one alternative if Gyokeres moves elsewhere, while cheaper options on Man Utd’s radar include Liam Delap (Ipswich Town) and Jean-Philippe Mateta…

Latest Man Utd news – Mateta talks, Mainoo wants out, Amorim safe

🔴⚫️ Man Utd enter talks to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta as price tag set

🔴⚫️ Kobbie Mainoo planning to QUIT Man Utd, with next destination already decided

🔴⚫️ Sobering reasons Man Utd won’t sack Amorim revealed amid resignation and return to Portugal claims

QUIZ: Odd one out! ⬇️