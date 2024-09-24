Manchester United’s reported pursuit of highly-rated Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal looks like it will come up short, although another Camp Nou star is still on the club’s radar.

The Red Devils did bolster their engine room with the addition of Manuel Ugarte from PSG this summer in a deal that could eventually rise to £50million.

However, reports from Spain suggest that United boss Erik ten Hag wants another body in his engine room after offloading Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, while Sofyan Amrabat’s loan stint also came to an end.

And, according to ESPN’s Moises Llorens, United have had their sets set firmly on Bernal, who is currently tied to the Catalan outfit until the summer of 2026.

His current contract also includes a release clause believed to be worth €20m.

The report adds that United and fellow Premier League side Newcastle have both shown an interest in activating that clause for the 17-year-old talent, who is the latest La Masia talent to attract positive headlines in Spain.

The defensive midfielder started Barcelona‘s opening three league games this season before suffering an injury against Rayo Vallecano that could sideline him for some time. But despite that setback, there are no shortage of takers for his signature.

However, Barca are poised to counter that interest and are expected to make a contract renewal for Bernal official this week, securing his long-term future amid interest from the Premier League sides.

READ MORE ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Bernal not the only Barca star chased by United

Bernal, meanwhile, is not the only Barca midfielder who has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford lately.

Last week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are also keeping a close eye on the situation of Spain international Gavi.

The 20-year-old is edging ever closer to returning to action after nearly 10 months out with an ACL injury.

At this stage, it remains to be seen how Gavi will fit into Hansi Flick’s plans, especially with Barca’s midfield being packed with a number of quality performers.

Add in the fact that the LaLiga giants are still not out of the woods in terms of their precarious financial situation, and United still have hope that Barcelona might have to cash in on one or two top stars going forward.

Missing out on Bernal will come as a blow though, especially while that bargain exit clause was in play.

United to open contract talks with key duo but warned off signing

In other United news, sporting director Dan Ashworth has been given the green light to open new contract talks with both Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo as phase two of their rebuild kicks into gear and with the length of deal likely to be offered to the pair coming to light.

After a big spend over the summer, United are now ready to prioritise a contract extension for 19-year-old midfielder Mainoo, who has played 41 times for the team and also established himself as an England regular with 10 international caps.

He is not the only star on their agenda, though, with Amad also in line to secure himself a bumper extension as a reward for his progression into a first-team regular this season.

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Russell Martin claims “every club in the world” would like to sign Tyler Dibling but has warned suitors-in-chief Manchester United that luring him away will not be easy, amid revelations of how they plan to keep the teenage star at St Mary’s.

DON’T MISS ➡️ £55m Man Utd flop still has Ten Hag ‘trust’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘clear mission’ for ‘important’ star

IN FOCUS – Breakdown of Barcelona graduates who could save club millions

Cubarsi, Yamal and Balde are some of Barca’s biggest young talents

Lamine Yamal, 17 – The breakout star of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph this summer, the uber-creative winger has carried his superlative form into the new season. The gifted teenager already has four goals and five assists to his name for Hansi Flick’s La Liga leaders.

Marc Bernal, 17 – The 6ft 4ins midfielder had been the revelation of Barca’s season after making his La Liga debut in a 2-1 win over Valencia in August. The 17-year-old drew comparisons to Sergio Busquets after his performance at the Mestalla, where he made four tackles and completed 94 per cent of his passes. A cruciate injury sustained in just his third appearance is a cruel, season-ending blow.

Pau Cubarsi, 17 – Handed a debut by previous manager Xavi last season at the tender age of 16, the classy La Masia-bred centre-back is already a three-cap senior international for La Roja, a regular starter for Barca and has been compared to past Camp Nou great Gerard Pique.

Fermin Lopez, 21 – The exciting attacking midfielder remained an unused substitute for Spain at the Euros this summer, but he made up for that inactivity by starring for Spain at the Olympics. The 21-year-old, who moved to Barcelona from Real Betis at the age of 13, was the top scorer with six goals as La Roja took gold in the Paris Games.

Gavi, 20 – Still only 20 years old, the Spain international playmaker has been with Barca since he was 11 and has already logged three seasons as a regular starter for the Catalan giants. Currently recovering from a torn cruciate ligament, the midfielder should be available for selection again by the end of the year.

Alejandro Balde, 20 – One of the bright young stars of Barcelona’s 2022-23 La Liga title triumph, Balde was limited to just 18 league outings last term due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. Now fully recovered, the Catalan left-back has been back to his best for Flick’s side this season.

Marc Casado, 20 – Breaking the mould of the typical La Masia-reared midfielder, the 20-year-old brings an all-action, aggressive and energetic approach to Barcelona’s middle third. The 20-year-old made his first start in the August victory over Valencia and has already registered two assists across five appearances.