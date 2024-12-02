Man Utd superstar Rashford made Everton man look ‘about 90 years old’ in sublime display – pundit

Marcus Rashford has new lease of life under Amorim at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford starred for Manchester United in their last game, a win over Everton, in which Dean Ashton stated the forward made James Tarkowski “look about 90 years old”.

Rashford has come into good form since Ruben Amorim took over as Red Devils head coach. In two Premier League games under the Portuguese, United’s star has three goals.

Two of those came in the 4-0 romping of Everton, and both in different fashions. Rashford’s first was a first-time hit from the edge of the area after a corner, and the second saw him peel off Tarkowski with ease, and slot the ball past Jordan Pickford quickly after it was played into his path.

Sky Sports pundit Ashton praised the free-flowing United attack, in particular Rashford’s contribution, which he felt diminished Tarkowski massively.

“Everton’s defending is just pitiful for the third goal. [Joshua] Zirkzee was really clever in the way he reversed it to Amad [Diallo],” he said.

“Tarkowski looked about 90 years old. He let Rashford run across him. It’s the easiest goal Manchester United will ever create and score.”

Rashford enjoying life under Amorim

When he was confirmed as United boss, TEAMtalk revealed Rashford was happy to be playing under Amorim, as he felt the boss could help him get back to his highest level.

Now, the forward has revealed he feels in good shape under Amorim.

“It is early on but I feel energised and ready for the next game [against Arsenal],” Rashford said.

Having gone from 30 goals two seasons ago to just eight last term, if the United star keeps his current form up, he could get back to his previous level soon.

