Manchester United could be stunned by the decision of their main superstar, who is reported to be ‘concerned’ about a potential lack of European football, and therefore has a ‘strong temptation’ to accept a huge contract elsewhere.

United have not been good enough in every competition but the Europa League this season. The Premier League has seen them perform the worst, with the Red Devils down in 16th.

There has been one shining light in their season, as he tends to be: Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has a knack of coming to the fore when no other United players are, with 18 Premier League goal contributions this season sitting within a tally of 38 in all competitions.

But that he is often the only Red Devil doing anything positive could come back to bite the club. According to Fichajes, Fernandes is worried ‘greatly’ that United might miss out on European football next season, something at 30, he feels he can’t afford. United are, though, in the Europa League final, and winning that would see them qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Further to Fernandes worry, he is ‘starting to feel the sporting project isn’t moving forward’. As a result, it’s believed he could jump ship.

The report states amid Fernandes reconsidering his future, Al Hilal are willing to ‘go all out’ to get him, with an offer of more than €70million (£59m) per season. Currently, Fernandes earns a yearly wage of £15.6million, so he’d be in line for a mammoth increase.

Though he’s been committed to United for some time, the temptation is said to be ‘strong’ for the midfielder to up sticks for that figure.

🔴 DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

United don’t want to sell

But if he’s concerned about a lack of European football, giving up and moving to Saudi Arabia would surely not be on the cards for the attacking midfielder, who clearly feels he can still be effective in Europe, and his stats back that up.

What’s more, Ruben Amorim has previously stated Fernandes will not be leaving United.

“No, it’s not going to happen. He’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him,” Amorim said in April.

That stance could be tested by a big offer to United, and with a couple of years left on Fernandes’ contract and the option for an extra year, that would have to be the case.

Man Utd round-up: Antony offer coming

In a shock turn of events, winger Antony, who had been very poor at United but is reviving his career in Spain with Real Betis, could be the subject of a bid from Barcelona, who are reportedly keen on him.

It’s also believed that United would be open to moving goalkeeper Andre Onana on, with interest in Vanja Milinkovic-Savic confirmed.

However, Onana will reportedly refuse to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

In terms of incomings, Gary Neville has urged United to sign Denzel Dumfries, who’s been tearing up the Champions League with Inter Milan this season.

United’s biggest sales per year