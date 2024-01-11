Man Utd swap deal involving Facundo Pellistri shot down as club demands £69m exit clause for explosive midfielder is met instead

Manchester United have reportedly been knocked back in their efforts to sign a highly-rated Sporting midfielder, having offered winger Facundo Pellistri as part of a swap deal.

Old Trafford transfer chiefs are trying to do things on the cheap in January, given that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impact with regards transfers is not expected to be fully realised until the summer.

And in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk we reported that the Red Devils have offered cash plus Pellistri in their efforts to land impressive Denmark international Morten Hjulmand.

Hjulmand only moved to Sporting over the summer in a bargain €18million deal from Serie A side Lecce.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder stands 6ft 1n tall and is powerfully built, also possessing a great physicallity seen as perfect to thrive in the Premier League.

Hjulmand has been a fundamental player for Sporting this season and has a contract that runs until 2028 that also includes an €80m (£69m) release clause.

However, A Bola states that the only way the midfielder can leave this month is by activating his clause.

Indeed, the Lions have already turned down United‘s Pellistri proposal and are, instead, waiting for United to bid £69m for Hjulmand instead.

That news is relayed by both A Bola and Correio da Manha, who have given their takes on the prospective transfer.

A Bola states that the Portuguese club haven’t received any approach of any kind from Erik ten Hag’s side for the 24-year-old.

And on Thursday morning, Correio da Manha added to that by claiming that United’s first offer was completely knocked back by Sporting.

Those reports have then be countered by Calciomercato, who report there’s been no contact or offer from Manchester United to sign Hjulmand.

Ten Hag looking to rebuild United midfield

However, Ten Hag’s push to sign a new midfielder comes as no real surprise, given United’s struggles in the middle of the park this season.

Both Casemiro and loan signing Sofyan Amrabat are not expected to still be at Old Trafford next season, while there even rumours that Christian Eriksen could also move as Ten Hag looks to revamp that area on his team.

Youngster Kobbie Mainoo has impressed when called upon by Ten Hag and is considered to have a bright future at the club, but Ten Hahg is well aware that he needs to make oen or two fresh additions to his engine room going forward after a disastrous campaign so far.

United are back in action on Sunday when they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

A win over Ange Postecoglou’s men will move the Red Devils to within five points of Spurs in the race for Champions League football.

