Man Utd swipe 32-goal future superstar from Arsenal as PL confirms ‘ratification process’ complete

Chido Obi-Martin can officially become a Manchester United player, as it’s been reported that the Premier League have completed the ‘ratification process’ for his transfer from Arsenal.

It was first suggested that United were attempting to sign Obi-Martin months ago. He had already left Arsenal, but tribunals are common to decide the compensation package for under-18 players who have left one club and signed for another on a free.

While it has been a long process, it seems everything is now in order, as Academy Scoop reports that United have received communication from the Premier League that the ‘ratification process’ for the transfer has reached completion.

It is not clear how much Arsenal have been given in compensation following Obi-Martin’s departure.

However, his medical had already been completed and it’s believed contracts will officially be signed soon, having already been agreed, so United can get the 16-year-old through the door and get him up to speed, given he missed pre-season preparation.

Obi-Martin is a future superstar

There should be little question that, at the rate he is progressing, Obi-Martin could be a superstar in the future.

In last season’s under-18 Premier League, the forward bagged 32 goals in 18 games.

He went on a ridiculous scoring run, bagging 28 goals in the final nine games of the season. He did not fail to score in any of those games, and scored multiple goals in a fair few.

He started the run off with two consecutive four-goal games, while also scoring five in one, seven in a 9-0 win over Norwich under-18s and a hat-trick as well as an assist in a victory over Chelsea.

For Denmark under-17s, he scored four goals on his debut, and ended his spell in the side with 11 goals, before moving up to under-18 level, where he has so far scored once in two games.

Man Utd plotting more transfers

United have got a fantastic academy player through the door, who could make it into the first team in the near future.

But they also want to ensure they are competitive in the here and now.

To do so, they have been linked with a pair of midfielders: Harry Winks and Nicolo Barella. The former has only just returned to the Premier League with Leicester, and would be a bargain transfer.

Insider Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on rumours of Barella being signed, though.

Off-field moves could be made, too. Erik ten Hag is being linked with the exit regularly, and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated he would take the job again if United wanted him to.

Arsenal’s lost boys

Concern is growing among Arsenal fans about the number of top academy prospects leaving the club, with Obi-Martin’s departure for United the latest in a line of alarming exits.

Here are five other standout youngsters from the Gunners’ youth system who’ve recently gone elsewhere in search of first-team opportunities.

Reuell Walters

The England youth international right-back made a Sol Campbell-esque switch across north London in 2020, leaving Tottenham to join Arsenal. And in 2022, after signing his first professional contract, he was the only academy player taken on the Gunners’ pre-season US tour, making an appearance in a friendly against Everton.

Arsenal were keen to keep Walters and offered the 19-year-old a contract extension last season, but he instead chose to sign for Luton Town as a free agent. He made his senior debut for the Hatters in a 4-1 Championship defeat to Burnley in August.

Brook Norton-Cuffy

Another standout right-back from Arsenal’s Hale End production line, 20-year-old Norton-Cuffy, started out with Chelsea before signing for the Gunners at age 12.

The England under-21 international never made a senior appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side, but a string of loans in the Championship over the last two seasons – to Rotherham, Coventry and Millwall – suggested he was being developed for first-team action.

But instead was sold this summer to Serie A side Genoa in a £1.7million (€2m/$2.3m) deal.

Hubert Graczyk

Obi-Martin is not the only highly-regarded youngster who has swapped Arsenal for Manchester United. Hubert Graczyk, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, signed for the Red Devils in September.

Graczyk played 31 games for Arsenal under-21s and turned out another 30 times for the under-18s. He also had a brief loan spell with Slough Town that saw him make four senior appearances.

A youth international for Poland, the young shot-stopper has already been integrated into the fold within United’s under-21 set-up.

Marcelo Flores

Still only 20 years old, Canada-born winger Flores made a senior debut for Mexico – for whom he qualifies through his father – back in 2021.

Signed from Ipswich in 2019, the versatile young attacker initially impressed at under-18s level and, although he never made a senior debut for the Gunners, was an unused substitute for a first-team game against Crystal Palace in April 2022.

After a loan spell with Oviedo in Spain’s second tier, Flores signed for Mexican side Tigres in February 2023. And he shone in his first season in Liga MX, scoring six goals in 25 games.

Bradley Ibrahim

Joining Arsenal’s academy from Queens Park Rangers at the age of 12, centre-back Bradley Ibrahim went on to captain the Gunners’ under-18s on a run to the FA Youth Cup final in 2023.

The 19-year-old defender signed for German side Hertha Berlin in February, before this season joining Crawley Town on loan to build first-team experience.