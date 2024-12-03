Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who has yet to commit his long-term future to the Serie A giants.

Despite their struggles this season, prior to the arrival of Ruben Amorim, United No.1 Andre Onana has still kept six clean sheets in 13 games in the Premier League, which is more than any of his rivals.

Indeed, Onana was one of the few bright spots to have emerged during Ten Hag’s tenure and there is no suggestion that Amorim is looking to replace the former Inter Milan man at this stage.

However, Onana’s backup Altay Bayındır is widely regarded as too good an option not to play more regularly and a potential exit is being mooted in the January window.

To that end, Man Utd could end up needing another stopper in the new year and it’s being suggested that Meret could be that man.

According to Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are “thinking about” a move for Meret, who is nearing the end of his contract in Naples. The 27-year-old shot-stopper is yet to find an agreement with Napoli over a new deal and his current one is due to expire at the end of the season.

Napoli have made efforts for the Euro 2020 winner to extend his stay but Meret reportedly wants to evaluate other proposals, which includes a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The outlet claims both United and Inter Milan have ‘long been interested’ in the Italian, while Arsenal have also been previously tipped to make a move for Meret.

Man Utd fans have doubts over Meret capture

Meret has started 12 games for Napoli this season as they sit top of Serie A under Antonio Conte, so the likelihood of them looking to try and cash in on the Italian in January before he becomes a free agent appears slim.

And United fans are not overly convinced that the stopper will join them anyway, given his current standing in the game.

One wrote on social media: “United? Meret will not come to be a no2.”

While a second pointed to current deputy Bayindir, adding: “If Bayindir is too good to be a number 2 then surely this guy is too.”

Taking everything into account, and assuming that United are able to keep hold of Bayindir in the new year, Amorim will likely address the goalkeeping situation in the summer – as will be the case with a number of players the Red Devils currently have on their books.

