Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko remains a target for a European giant, with the future of Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane directly relevant, per a report.

United signed Sesko in a £74million transfer last summer. The former RB Leipzig striker had a solid first season at Old Trafford, netting 12 goals, with a good chunk as a super sub.

Sesko is likely in line for more starts after showing what he can do last season.

He’s been linked with Bayern Munich, both prior to and since his move to United, and insider Christian Falk has revealed those links are not set to go away.

He suggests there’s still an idea to bring a player like Sesko in, and he remains on the list, as a player who’s ‘very interesting’ for the German giants.

There is a suggestion that were the striker to begin to struggle in the Premier League, Bayern could pounce.

However, Falk also writes that with Ismael Saibari through the door, he’ll potentially cover the role Sesko has been wanted for, and Bayern will ‘perhaps’ see if their system works with him.

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Harry Kane developments relevant to Sesko

Falk also identifies Bayern’s plan to drop current superstar striker Kane deeper into the field as he gets older. The 33-year-old is coming off the back of a 61-goal campaign and a stellar World Cup, so it shan’t be happening yet, but in the future it’s a plan in place.

The idea to bring Sesko in was directly relevant to Kane’s plan to play deeper in his later years when he was first on the radar.

He’s seen as the sort of ‘pure striker’ who could benefit from the Englishman’s passing and playmaking skill.

But the suggestion is that Saibari could be tested up top with Kane in behind, despite himself largely being an attacking midfielder.

United’s stance on Sesko’s future is clear in any case – TEAMtalk is aware they have no interest in parting ways with the Slovenian striker.

Sources have stated there is no scenario in which he would leave for any side.

That stance was revealed after Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had made contact with Sesko’s intermediaries to check on the potential for a deal.

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