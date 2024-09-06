Man Utd tipped to regret missing out on Prem striker, with forward line now ‘worst in 20 years’

Journalist Martin Hardy has suggested that Manchester United could look in disdain at the failure of signing Ivan Toney, as he could have “given something” to their attack, which is the worst “in 20 to 30 years”.

United have a relatively inexperienced forward line at the moment. Other than Marcus Rashford, all of the options in the attack are 24 or under.

Recently-signed strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee certainly have potential, but neither man had reached 20 goals in a single season in their career prior to joining.

One man who they did have on the radar this summer has done so consistently.

Indeed, England striker Toney was one of the club’s targets before they signed Zirkzee, and he has scored north of 20 goals in four separate seasons, ranging from League One to the Premier League, showing he’s able to adapt to a new level quickly.

He was the third-highest scorer in the English top flight in 2022/23, with 20 goals.

After United decided against signing the Brentford striker this summer, he made the move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

But the Red Devils have scored just twice in three Premier League games so far, and sit 14th in the table, with just one win and two losses.

Journalist Hardy feels they could soon see not signing Toney as being a mistake.

United tipped for tough season without Toney

“At what point do you still look and would think ‘would Ivan Toney not have been of benefit for Manchester United’, to give them something at the top end of the field?” Hardy said on the Sky Sports Back Pages Podcast.

“I know he’s 28 [years old] so they wouldn’t do that. I think this is going to be a very, very difficult season for Manchester United, and as young players, you’re going to have a lot of responsibility.

“They were comprehensively outplayed by Liverpool, and I think that those teams in the top bracket are some way away from where they want to get to.”

Hardy continued, suggesting that United now have the worst attack they have had for decades.

United’s attack ‘worst for 20 years’

“I would argue that the Manchester United forward line is one of the worst that I’ve ever seen in 20 or 30 years,” he added.

Indeed, they have previously had Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez in the same line.

Following that, Rooney played with Robin van Persie and Dimitar Berbatov.

Some of those players might still do a job now, while the current crop have underwhelmed so far this term.

