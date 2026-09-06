Manchester United are felt to be likely to land a top Chelsea target, while Lewis Hall has made a final decision after he wanted to head to Old Trafford in the summer.

United signed three new midfielders in the summer, in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. That was after they’d been linked with a host more, including Adam Wharton, Alex Scott and Elliot Anderson.

Scott stayed at Bournemouth, who were unwilling to sell, while Anderson made a big-money move to rivals Manchester City.

While Crystal Palace didn’t want to lose Wharton and were successful in that during the summer, it’s felt his exit will come in time.

Man Utd tipped to land Adam Wharton

While the midfielder has also been linked with Chelsea, their own former star, John Obi Mikel, feels United are best placed to land Wharton.

The ex-Chelsea star said: “I love him! I love Adam Wharton, I’m a big, big fan

“I think he’s going to go places, though, I think next season he will leave Crystal Palace.

“I think they want to keep him for one more season and I see him going to Manchester United next season.”

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Lewis Hall makes huge decision

TEAMtalk have been aware that even though Lewis Hall failed to make his desired move to United in the summer, he’s still hopeful of that transfer coming to fruition in the future.

But he has made a decision which could make his signing even more difficult for the Red Devils in future, agreeing to a new deal at Newcastle.

Indeed, it’s revealed the left-back is set to pen an improved contract with the club, reiterating, from the club’s side, their desire not to lose him.

The report states: ‘The club have no intention of entertaining offers for the full-back and see him as an important part of the side they are building.

‘The improved terms are viewed as a reward for Hall’s performances over the past season and his growing importance within the first team.’

Christopher Nkunku rejects Man Utd

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that United were one of two Premier League clubs, alongside Newcastle, who were interested in signing Christopher Nkunku – formerly of Chelsea – this summer.

It’s reported he ‘turned down’ both as he ‘only wanted’ to head back to former side RB Leipzig from AC Milan.

He went on loan with a €28million (£24m) option to buy, and assisted on his second debut for his new side.

Leipzig’s sporting director, Marcel Schafer, suggested United were going to push hard for Nkunku’s signature.

He said: “The transfer wouldn’t have happened without Christo’s steadfastness. Two Premier League clubs were prepared to go to the limit – we wouldn’t have stood a chance.”