Manchester United have been urged to end their clear obsession with signing ‘stellar names’, with Jamie Carragher feeling a new approach is needed for Erik ten Hag’s successor to improve the club’s fortunes.

Ten Hag’s reign came to an end on Monday after United suffered a controversial defeat at West Ham to leave them sitting 14th in the Premier League table, just seven points above the relegation places.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is the clear favourite to land the role, with talks already taking place between the two clubs to pay the Portuguese’s release clause.

Legendary United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been handed the role of interim boss but Carragher thinks the club’s football operations team need to take a strong look at their approach to recruitment ahead of their next permanent appointment.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “As an outsider looking in, it feels like United are too obsessed with stellar names rather than paying enough attention to their underlying numbers. That is certainly the case with recent player deals.

“Matthijs de Ligt struggled at Juventus and Bayern Munich, so why was there an assumption he would hit the ground running at Old Trafford? Manuel Ugarte was a substitute at Paris St-Germain, and I am afraid Joshua Zirkzee looks miles off being a Manchester United player.

“This is not a time for gloating or ‘I told you so’ but it was obvious after the first home game against Fulham this day would come. United kicked the can down the road, and the echoes of when Liverpool delayed sacking Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 were obvious.

“Liverpool waited because they knew Jurgen Klopp was available and he was in charge for the next game after Rodgers’s exit. If United have almost agreed a deal with Ruben Amorim to be their next head coach, then the timing of Monday’s sacking makes more sense, even if it should have happened three months earlier.’”

United are closing in on the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager after the Sporting CP boss agreed terms on the role and sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Red Devil’s players have reacted extremely positively to the news.

Many had good relations with Ten Hag and were sad to see him go, but there was agreement across the board that it was the correct call.

We understand that the squad view Amorim as a modern appointment with forward planning and one that will bring the club in line with some of its biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, the first victim of the Ruben Amorim era has been named, with the incoming Manchester United boss expected to greenlight the departure of Antony, according to a report.

