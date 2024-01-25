Man Utd told to avoid signing former Ten Hag disciple at all costs; alternative target ‘no better than Maguire’

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole explained why his old club should avoid signing Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, while also giving his thoughts to continued links with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

While the addition of another central defender is unlikely to happen until the summer, there is expected to be a major revamp at the position once Sir Jim Ratcliffe has got both feet firmly through the Old Trafford door.

The futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are all unclear at this stage, leaving Lisandro Martinez as the only guaranteed starter for next season.

To that end, United could up signing at least possibly two more centre-backs in the summer, depending on who is in charge of the club for the 2024/25 campaign.

The pressure continues to grow on Erik ten Hag after a woeful season so far and TEAMtalk recently brought you a report highlighting who Ratcliffe is considering replacing the Dutchman with.

But while Ten Hag remains at the helm, the Red Devils continue to be linked with current and former Ajax stars who played under him in Amsterdam.

The latest of those is Bayern defender De Ligt, who has struggled for minutes in Bavaria so far this season as the settled partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae keeps him on the sidelines.

DeLigt was considered one of the best defensive prospects in European football as he played a major role in Ajax reaching the Champions League semi-finals back in 2019, aged just 19 at the time.

And Ten Hag, who was in charge of that side, had hoped to bring the player with him when he took the Old Trafford reins in the summer of 2022.

However, De Ligt opted to join Bayern instead, having mostly struggled in his time at Juventus in between, but is now said to be open to a move to the Premier League.

Cole reveals De Ligt concerns

There are concerns, though, that the Dutch defender is not good enough to play for Europe’s elite clubs and Cole certainly seems to be of that opinion.

Asked if he was worried about United’s links to De Ligt, Cole told Betfred: “Yes it would because if he’s had tough times at both Juventus and Bayern Munich, then how can you suggest that he will be a success at Manchester United?

“Matthijs is another player that’s played for Erik ten Hag and the majority of signings that Erik’s made during his time at the club have been players that he’s managed previously. The Premier League is a totally different league and the ocean is very, very big when it comes to players.

“How many other managers in the Premier League have the same approach to transfers? Especially at the top, top level.

“This is probably why there’s speculation suggesting that INEOS are going to restrict his influence over transfers. I think it’s a good thing to be fair because Manchester United can now cast their net wider.”

Everton star no better than Maguire

De Ligt is not the only central defender being linked with United though, with Everton’s Jarrad Brainthwaite also a long-time target.

The 21-year-old, who is also on the radars of Tottenham and Real Madrid, is valued at a whopping £100million by the Toffees.

However, Cole is not that impressed with the Goodison star either, adding: “He’s done really well for Everton this season. When you’re performing for a struggling side and people are talking about your performances in a positive light, then you must be playing very well.

“However, the question is, is he better than Harry Maguire? Harry Maguire since he’s come back into Manchester United’s team this season has played like the Harry Maguire we saw at Leicester City.

“Take away Jarrad’s age, is he better than Harry Maguire? Will he improve Manchester United? These are the questions that you need to ask yourself as a prospective buyer.

“Manchester United need to buy players that improve their side because if they continue to buy players of a similar standard to what they’ve already got, then they’re not going to move forward.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they head to League Two in the FA Cup fourth round.

