Man Utd told just £17m can secure Serie A centre-back star, altering two Tottenham transfers

Manchester United have reportedly enquired to Bologna over centre-back Jhon Lucumi, and have learned thy can get him for just £17million.

United’s centre-back positions have been filled by seven different players this season. The Red Devils have seen a number of players ruled out through injury at different periods of the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were the preferred partnership last season, but the former has managed just 10 games in all competitions this term.

Harry Maguire is back somewhere close to his best form, and finds himself starting a lot of games, but he’s also been sidelined at times, so consistency has been hard to come by.

That, and the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to make an ambitious start to life at Old Trafford, means centre-back signings are almost certain in the summer.

The likes of Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro have all been linked with the club.

An explosive report has also suggested that United would ‘bite Tottenham’s hand off’ for Micky van de Ven if the opportunity presents itself.

Now, a report has emerged that could alter that move and another Spurs centre-back transfer.

DON’T MISS: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses

Man Utd enquire about Lucumi

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils, along with Atletico Madrid, have ‘made enquiries’ about Bologna man Lucumi.

He’s described as a ‘highly-reliable defender’ and is also left-footed, which is ideal given a lot of defences play a right-footer on the left side.

The report states Bologna want to ‘monetise as much as possible’ if they are to lose Lucumi.

In doing so, it’s stated they will ask for around £17million, but that fee ‘could rise’.

Two Spurs deals up in the air

If United sign Lucumi, that could mean Tottenham take a hit, as they are going after his current centre-back partner, Riccardo Calafiori.

It seems unlikely that both members of that pairing would be sold, so Spurs could be left without their target, or vice versa, depending on who gets to which deal first.

However, the potential signing of Lucumi at United could also be a benefit for the north London club.

If the Red Devils get a new centre-back through the door, they might not be as willing to go and get Van de Ven, too.

As such, while Tottenham could lose out via the Bologna transfer, it could also become a bonus for them.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul