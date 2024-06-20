Man Utd told of middle ground where snare of top centre-back Chelsea couldn’t sign can be made

Manchester United have learned that an offer of £50million can secure the signing of Barcelona centre-back Jules Kounde, which is higher than what they are planning to spend currently.

United conceded 85 goals in all competitions last season. They had one of their worst seasons of all time, particularly in the Premier League.

Indeed, they finished eighth, having never finished that low in their history in the competition.

Given their woes at the back, the departure of star centre-back Raphael Varane, and potential departure of Victor Lindelof, they’re looking for a new man to walk into the heart of the back line.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is their favoured option at the moment, but the Toffees were seemingly disgusted by United’s £35million opening offer – half the price they were willing to accept.

It’s said they are going to go back in for the Englishman, and Wolves captain Max Kilman is also on the centre-back list, confirmed by TEAMtalk sources.

But it’s not only the Premier League which the Red Devils are scouring for centre-back talent.

Barcelona man Kounde is in their thoughts, and they are planning on making an offer for him.

United planning below-value Kounde offer

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest United are planning to bid approximately £34million for the defender.

Barcelona, it’s said, have no plans to accept an offer of that value.

However, if United up the offer to £50million, president Joan Laporta will agree to the sale.

That’s partly due to the fact that Kounde did not cost much less than that for Barcelona to sign themselves.

It is also aided by Barcelona’s need to sell some key players, and if a good offer comes in for Kounde, he is one man who’ll be sacrificed.

United may do what Chelsea couldn’t

If United are able to get Kounde, they’ll obviously be getting a good defender, who’s played 88 games for Barcelona in the past two seasons.

But they’ll also be able to do what Premier League rivals Chelsea couldn’t do, in snaring the defender.

When Kounde moved to Barca, in the summer of 2022, it was said he’s agreed to move to Stamford Bridge, before instead heading to the La Liga giants.

So if United can get him, they’ll have got one over on the Blues, and will hope they can rub it in by getting some very good performances out of the Frenchman.

