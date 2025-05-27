United have been told to get rid of Fernandes

Tony Cascarino has told Manchester United that they should “absolutely take” a record-breaking fee for Bruno Fernandes “immediately” and they need to “push him” in order to complete the sale.

Fernandes has been one of the only shining lights in an otherwise very dark United season. The previously dominant domestic outfit finished 15th in the Premier League this season.

They did reach the Europa League final, but looked toothless as Tottenham beat them 1-0 to secure the trophy.

Across all competitions this season, Fernandes was United’s top goalscorer, scoring 19 goals alongside 20 assists. Without him, United would have struggled to have ever scored.

But after a woeful season, reports suggest a £100million bid could be coming from Al-Hilal, along with a huge £700,000 per week, and United have been told by Cascarino to take it.

He said on talkSPORT: “I would snap their hand off. It’s time for a number of big decisions to be made and he’s one of them. If they’re getting offered £100m for a 30-year-old, you take it. You absolutely take it.

“It’s money that you’ve got to use very wisely on people that you’ve identified to bring in. I’d take it immediately.

“If that was the offer, I think Man United would even have to push him a bit [towards the move] and say ‘we’re looking in a different direction now.'”

Fernandes wants to stay

It seems clear that Fernandes is not going to give up on United that easily, though.

After losing in the Europa League, he said: “I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.”

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it, and I keep my word in the same way.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

Indeed, if he is given a choice, Fernandes will stay and fight for United, but if they brutally decide to push him out without asking if that’s what he wants, then it seems he’d have to accept that.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres deal dead

United’s chances of signing Viktor Gyokeres seem dead in the water, with Florian Plettenberg stating a deal is “almost off the table” and it’s not currently the striker’s “objective.”

A forward transfer will soon go through at Old Trafford, though, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Matheus Cunha will join the club this summer.

Another Premier League forward transfer is possible after reports stated United have been in contact with Bryan Mbeumo.

The sale of Alejandro Garnacho could be cheaper than it would previously have been, with Napoli tipped to pay £50million, in a transfer which United will compromise for after wanting £60-70million in the winter.

United’s biggest sales per year