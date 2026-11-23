Manchester United have been told to do everything in their power to sign an ‘unbelievable’ Premier League star in the January transfer window, as the club’s disastrous season goes from bad to worse.

Having replaced Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino during the international break, there was no ‘new-manager bounce’ at Anfield on Sunday as United were thumped 4-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool.

Having centre-back Leny Yoro red-carded inside eight minutes didn’t help Man Utd or Pochettino, with the Red Devils sitting second-bottom of the table with only one win to their name in 11 games to start the new season.

Defensively, United have been a complete shambles, having conceded 34 goals in 16 games in all competitions so far this term, especially after failing to upgrade their backline over the summer.

While Pochettino will be given funds to make changes to his defence, United legend Gary Neville believes that is far easier said than done for a Red Devils side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

That being said, former Old Trafford midfielder Quinton Fortune is desperate for United to splash the cash on Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall in the new year.

The Red Devils chased the England man for much of the summer, only for St James’ Park chiefs to rebuff any approaches and eventually secure a new long-term contract for the 22-year-old back in September.

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Fortune, however, is still pushing INEOS to upgrade the left-back position and go all out for Hall, especially after watching him during England’s historic Nations League win in Spain last week.

He told Mr Gamble: “Lewis Hall is the best! Lewis Hall is the best left-back in the Premier League, and I cannot even let you finish the sentence. I watched him the other night against Spain.

“Come on. First of all, I’m putting it out there, Manchester United have to go and get him. There’s no doubt. That guy is unbelievable.

“Against Spain the other night, I knew he was good, but I didn’t know he was that good.

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“My goodness. Go and get him. Whatever it takes. I don’t care. Go and get him. I can’t keep that image out of my head. I watched him the other night, I was almost crying watching him against Spain like, ‘Why can’t we just go and get this guy? Just go and get him.’

“I would have done the deal after the game. I would have been in the changing room after the game like, ‘Just call him, please. Let’s do the deal right here.’ Oh goodness, what a player.”