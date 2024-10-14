Man Utd told to reappoint Sir Alex Ferguson for ‘one more season’ to show up Ten Hag slackers

Manchester United have been told that they should turn back the clock and reappoint legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson to show up the players who are letting Erik ten Hag down.

The Dutchman is currently under huge pressure to keep his job at Old Trafford after United suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and sit 14th in the table – just five points above the relegation places.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Southgate are all being tipped to take over if Ten Hag is shown the door, with a timeline for his departure reported to have been set.

However, England legend Paul Gascoigne admits he would ‘love’ to see 82-year-old Ferguson given one more season to show up the players who have not been pulling their weight for the current United boss.

Speaking to SportsCasting, Gascoigne said: “It’s like me as a player, I knew I was good. And it doesn’t matter who I was up against, or replacing, for instance, no problem.

“To follow Alex Ferguson, a few of them, even Jose Mourinho didn’t last long, David Moyes not for long.

“Looking at Ten Hag, I feel sorry for him a bit. I would love Alex Ferguson to take over just for one season and just see what he could do with those players because I think some of them take the p*** out of Ten Hag.

“You’ve got to give the man a bit of respect and it’s such a massive club, I don’t think some of the players realise who they’re playing for.”

Gascoigne tips up likeliest Ten Hag replacement

Ferguson established himself as one of the greatest managers of all time during his remarkable 27-year spell at Old Trafford, winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagues.

However, it’s been a real fall from grace since the Scot called it a day and now Ten Hag is the latest successor facing the axe just over two years into his tenure.

And although Gascoigne admits he would love to see Ferguson in the dugout again, he’s named who he thinks is the more realistic option if and when Ten Hag is shown the door.

The former Tottenham and Rangers midfielder can see Southgate taking up the role after taking England to two major finals during his tenure with the Three Lions.

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps for his country, added: “If United do get rid of [Erik] ten Hag, I could see Gareth taking over as manager.

“I always say once you’re England manager, you’ll get a job for life.”

Southgate himself previously admitted to being ‘open’ to the Old Trafford role but confirmed last week he would not be returning to football management “in the next year”.

“I won’t coach in the next year, for sure,” Southgate said at the ECA Europe general assembly. “I’m certain of that.

“I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.”

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has one player in mind as his first United signing, if he takes over the Old Trafford hotseat from Erik ten Hag.

According to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Zidane wants his fellow countryman Jules Kounde to join him as his first signing at Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, TT can reveal that United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton after failing to land him in the summer.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s situation, the board are busy in the background planning for future transfers and Branthwaite is one name that has always been on their wish list, with Ratcliffe determined to get his man.

IN FOCUS – Fergie v Ten Hag at Man Utd

Yes, it’s almost certainly an unfair comparison between the two. However, Ferguson was very nearly given the boot just three years into his United reign while Ten Hag has been in charge for 28 months at this stage.

Sir Alex Ferguson v Erik ten Man Utd records

The landscape has most definitely changed in the managerial world in terms of the time given to build, but their win percentage records aren’t that fair apart – albeit with a much smaller sample size for the Dutchman.

But it’s clearly the losses that are killing Ten Hag, with his percentage standing at 27.2% compared to Ferguson’s pretty remarkable 17.8%.