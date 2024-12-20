Man Utd told to send ‘frustrating’ star, who needs to ‘get out’ now, wherever Rashford goes

Troy Deeney has urged Manchester United to get winger Antony ‘out the club’ after yet another poor display in the side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham.

The Brazilian was handed only his second start under Ruben Amorim but failed to make any kind of an impact and was replaced by the in-form Amad Diallo just 10 minutes into the second half as Spurs cruised into a 3-0 lead.

Antony‘s exit appeared to spark a lacklustre Man Utd side as Joshua Zirkzee pulled a goal back before Amad scored his second in as many games to set up a thrilling finish in north London.

However, Son Heung-min netted directly from a corner to put Tottenham back in command before Jonny Evans’ stoppage-time header made for a nervy finish for the home side, but it was Antony’s woeful display that was on Deeney’s mind after the thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Analysing United’s showing from the CBS Sports studio, Deeney said: “As soon as Manchester United took Antony off, everybody else started running.

“They’ve got to cut ties with him. I don’t want to make him the scapegoat but, honestly, watching him is so frustrating. This is your big moment.

“He doesn’t run, he doesn’t sprint… just get him out.

“If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club.”

Antony sale already in the works

The sale of Antony from United is said to be ‘already underway’, bringing to an end what is described as ‘one of the most expensive mistakes in the history of English football.

The Red Devils signed the winger for a whopping £86million but after 90 games that have returned only 12 goals and five assists, it appears that his time is up.

Amorim’s assessment of him seems clear, given he’s played just 23 minutes in the Premier League under the new boss.

It seems he is definitely on the way out, with the Daily Mirror recently reporting moves are ‘already underway to sell him, albeit it a huge loss’.

The report also labels Antony an ‘unmitigated flop’ whose signing will go down as ‘one of the most expensive mistakes in the history of English football’.

It seems unlikely he’ll land at a big English club, but the report does not suggest where Antony will move to.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has hinted that Manchester United may have made a major error by allowing goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar to leave Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim’s arrival.

Ten Rouwelaar joined Man Utd as part of Erik ten Hag’s new-look coaching set-up back in July but left his role after Amorim was appointed to replace the Dutchman as manager in November.

During his short stint at United, Van Nistelrooy believes Ten Rouwelaar played a key role in helping Andre Onana produce “the best form of his life”, but mistakes have started to creep back into the Man Utd No.1s game in recent outings – which could be down to Ten Rouwelaar’s exit.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against moving for Marcus Rashford, while two journalists have discussed the dwindling list of clubs the Manchester United ace might be able to join.

