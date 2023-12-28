Man Utd urged to sign ‘perfect’ midfielder in blockbusting start to Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has named the ‘perfect’ midfield signing to start Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s regime at Old Trafford.

The Ineos Group chairman has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the Premier League club and inject around £236million into the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe is also expected to assume delegated responsibility for the club’s football operations and will now look to overhaul the way player recruitment is handled at the club.

At this stage, it’s expected that funds could be tight in the new year, with loan additions the most likely outcome – as they were last January as well.

The main focus for new additions is expected to come in the summer, when Ratcliffe will really be able to put his stamp on the club.

And Berbatov has named Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich as someone who could kickstart the club’s recruitment going forward, although it will be tough to persuade the Bundesliga giants to sell.

United‘s engine room will almost certainly be in need of an overhaul come the end of the season, with Casemiro expected to move on while the future of Christian Eriksen is also in doubt.

And Berbatov is confident that Kimmich, who has also been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, would add the experience and class to breathe new life into a midfield that has looked imbalanced for much of the season so far.

Kimmich an ideal fit for United

He told Betfair: “Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Man United will be in the transfer market. Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he’s such an important player for Bayern Munich.

“Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don’t think that will happen.

‌”Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he’s someone who is highly regarded at his- current club.

“With Casemiro’s injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement.

‌”Let’s not forget about Scott McTominay though, he’s there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then of course, you need to buy someone to replace him.

‌”Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That’s going to be a tough decision.”

Ten Hag’s men are back in action on Saturday evening when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

