Man Utd told they can ‘take advantage’ to sign former Man City attacker over Newcastle

Insider Christian Falk believes Manchester United can “take advantage” of the impending free agent status of Leroy Sane, who does not see Newcastle as an “interesting” club.

Interest from the Magpies in Sane has been evident for a short while. United, meanwhile, have only just moved into a position of interest in signing the Bayern Munich man.

But it seems they are now better placed than the Magpies to sign the former Manchester City man, according to Falk, given Sane’s views on the transfer.

“If they [Bayern] don’t make him such a good offer as their last one, he will be open to hearing proposals from other clubs. Newcastle United is interested but they’re not, at the moment, a club which is interesting for him,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“He’s a free agent in the summer. From January 1 he can sign wherever he wants. If United get concrete – I heard they’re not at the moment – it’s an opportunity they could take advantage of on the market.”

Indeed, it seems if United firm up their interest, they’re in a good position to land Sane.

Sane not in talks with Bayern

The winger will be available to negotiate with clubs in January given his contract with Bayern is up in the summer.

Falk states that at the moment, there is no movement on that front.

“Talks between Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich have been less intense as he was out injured, he’s only just coming back from injury,” he said.

“He’s been on the bench making some minutes but it’s not the best time for him to talk about a new contract at Bayern Munich. He would like to stay but Bayern have to offer him a contract that he’s willing to accept. He’s on €20m a year.”

Man Utd round-up: Manager moves in sight

The future of manager Erik ten Hag remains in the air at the moment. He suggests the word from the club is that his position is safe, but there are multiple reports circling which suggest replacement are being sought.

One of those is Eddie Howe, though it’s suggested that Newcastle will do everything to prevent his exit.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank has emerged as one of the top names being looked at by the United.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella is a shock name also apparently on the Old Trafford outfit’s shortlist to replace their current boss.

Sane vs Garnacho and Rashford

Sane is a more well-rounded winger than United man Rashford, as evidenced by his career stats to date, though it is too early to know how exciting youngster Alejandro Garnacho stacks up against him just yet.