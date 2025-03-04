Manchester United have been urged to replace the ‘useless’ Andre Onana and sign a goalkeeper who has kept only one clean sheet in the league all season, with the decision to offload David de Gea scrutinised once again.

Former Red Devils defender Paul Parker hit out at Onana following the FA Cup exit on penalties to Fulham on Sunday and questioned why the Cameroon international was ever signed, given how well De Gea largely performed during his lengthy period at Old Trafford.

Man Utd crashed out of the cup as Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee both saw spot-kicks saved by Cottagers stopper Bernd Leno, while Onana failed to save a single penalty as Fulham booked their last-eight spot.

Onana has been under intense scrutiny ever since he was signed by Erik ten Hag in a £47million deal to replace De Gea, who was allowed to walk away on a free transfer after 12 years in Manchester.

It’s not been all bad from the former Ajax and Inter Milan keeper, but Onana has made a number of high-profile errors, with Parker the latest to criticise the decision to sign him in the first place.

He told Danish site SpilXperten: “I can’t help but think about why the club let David de Gea go.

” It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless.

“Another thing I really don’t like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn’t seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal.

“You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defence, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them.”

Ruben Amorim is expected to make a decision on Onana’s future, along with that of a number of other first-team stars, this summer as he looks to revamp a squad that has massively underperformed this season.

To that end, Parker feels that a new keeper should be signed – surprisingly flagging up Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen as the answer.

Hermansen stats leave a lot to be desired

The call for Hermansen is a hugely surprising one, given how things have gone for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side this season.

The Dane was outstanding in the Championship last term as he helped the Foxes to the title but has struggled with the step up to the Premier League.

In 21 appearances this season, Hermansen has conceded 45 goals and kept just one clean sheet for a Leicester side who are sliding back towards the second tier.

Indeed, Hermansen has one of the worst save percentages (62.8%) and goals conceded per 90minutes (2.21) in the top-flight this term. Despite those two damning statistics, Parker has picked out the 24-year-old as a long-term option while he also feels Altay Bayindir should replace Onana when he is available again.

Parker added: “In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all.

“Right now, I think [Altay] Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season.

“I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a centre-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura.

“The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won’t be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening.”

