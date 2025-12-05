Man Utd to land TOP midfield option on the cheap as January decision reached

Manchester United are not expected to land star Premier League midfielder Joao Gomes in January, while one of their favourite options, Carlos Baleba, could come cheaper than expected.

United’s desire to land a star midfielder has been evident for months.

Current starter Casemiro is due to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, and while there’s an option for an extra year, he’s not been the most consistent in recent times. Understudies Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte don’t seem fancied by boss Ruben Amorim.

As a result, Man Utd have been linked with some big-name Premier League midfielders to potentially fill their midfield.

Carlos Baleba price slashed

Brighton midfielder Baleba is a name heavily linked with United in their search for midfield reinforcements.

It has frequently been suggested that the Cameroonian will command a fee north of £100million.

However, a report has now surfaced which suggests United could be able to pay a much lower fee than that to land Baleba.

It’s said that Brighton could be open to offers starting at €85million in 2026, which equates roughly to £75million, potentially landing the Red Devils a massive discount on a player they are desperate to sign.

What’s more, The Telegraph report Brighton have identified Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde as a worthy heir to Baleba in a clear indication they’re preparing for the midfielder’s sale.

Joao Gomes deal not expected

Fabrizio Romano has revealed of late that Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is “under consideration” at Old Trafford.

However, talks of that move being made, at least in January, have been quashed by fellow reporter Laurie Whitwell.

He said: “My understanding was that I wouldn’t expect [Man Utd] to go for talks in January with him, meaningfully.

“To my mind their focus is those players that we’ve discussed – Elliot Anderson…”

The Nottingham Forest man is a midfield option who’s been discussed at length in the media recently, though an interruption stopped Whitwell speaking any other names.

Mainoo future up in the air

Current United midfielder Mainoo has hardly played this season, and Amorim has suggested he sees his frustration but doesn’t have to play him.

He said: “I see, I see it and I just want to win. I try to put the players. I don’t look who it is. I don’t care about that. I’m just trying to put the best players on the pitch. You have Ugarte that played two games. One of them, Casa, was out. Bruno is always fit. He’s the guy that is doing his position, so maybe it has to do with that.”

It has now been reported by The Athletic that Mainoo wants to leave in January in search of more opportunities.

There’s deep frustration from Mainoo and in a bid to get himself in contention for England’s World Cup squad, he wants to take the last opportunity he can to push his case for inclusion there.

Amorim is safe

United boss Amorim is never far from criticism from fans and pundits, frustrating all alike as he sets his side on a great course only to undo it a few games later.

But the prospect of the sack is not a genuine one for the Portuguese boss.

Insider Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “There are no movements at this stage. The club keeps supporting Amorim’s work at this point of the season.”