Man Utd tracking TWO Casemiro replacements, with Championship star and England man in sight

Hayden Hackney and Adam Wharton are reportedly both on Manchester United's radar to strengthen the midfield

Manchester United are reportedly tracking England under-21 pair Adam Wharton and Hayden Hackney, with a view to strengthening the midfield area.

United have already signed Manuel Ugarte, amid the drop in form of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro. The Uruguayan is yet to play for the Red Devils since his summer signing.

Yet the Old Trafford outfit already have eyes on another pair of holding-midfielders.

According to Fichajes, England under-21 pair Wharton and Hackney are on their radar.

The report states United want to strengthen their midfield, and as such have the young pair under consideration.

It’s said that the former’s adaptation from the Championship to the Premier League, after moving last January, has alerted several top clubs, including the Red Devils.

Hackney, meanwhile, is said to be being tracked amid his good progress under former United midfielder Michael Carrick.

The Middlesbrough manager played youth football for the North East club, so Hackney could follow a similar path to his current boss.

Both men on other clubs’ radars

It is not unlikely that United would want to sign another holding-midfielder or two, after Jamie Carragher went to town on Casemiro last season, and his form has dropped again of late, after a decent start to the season.

But there could be competition for the midfielders.

Wharton was quickly placed onto Bayern Munich’s radar after he impressed in the early stages of his Palace career last season.

He has also been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester City of late.

Meanwhile, Hackney was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer, and while there was no movement then, that doesn’t mean there won’t be in the future.

More United links

Links to another midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, have cropped up of late for United.

But it’s said his wages will be too much for the Red Devils to afford.

Also on their radar at the moment are Juanlu Sanchez, and a potentially huge move for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.

If a number of those moves are to go through, United might have to ship some players out first.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Antony have all been the subject of reports about their exit from Old Trafford of late.

What do the stats say?

In comparison to midfielders in the big-five European leagues, Wharton ranks in the 94th percentile for tackles.

He is also in the 83rd percentile for assists – he had three in the Premier League last season – and in the 81st percentile for interceptions.

The stats show that he is a good asset on both sides of the ball, and England viewed his skillset as one they could utilise at Euro 2024, where he went, though did not play a game, having debuted prior to the tournament.

Hackney, in comparison to midfielders in the next 14 leagues (as he is a second-tier player and not in a top-five league) ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive passes, in the 98th for passes attempted, and in the 94th for progressive carries.

With their varying skillsets, he and Wharton would seemingly thrive in the same midfield together, providing Hackney took the step to the Premier League as well as his England under-21 teammate did.

